What Happened To CurlMix After Shark Tank?

When Chicago-based entrepreneurs Tim and Kim Lewis appeared on Season 10 of "Shark Tank" in March 2019, they were confident in their blossoming hair brand, CurlMix. Launched in 2015, the unique natural haircare line was initially a subscription service that delivered hair ingredients for customers to mix. However, after bringing in $100,000 through this method in its first year, they decided to switch to already mixed products.

By 2018, CurlMix began incorporating Flaxseed Gel for styling, which quickly became a hot ticket item, though this created a challenge in maintaining their stock. This is where "Shark Tank" was supposed to come in. The couple was after a $400,000 investment in exchange for 10% of their company. Though there were still concerns, the wealthy "Shark Tank" stars were happy to hear about the low production costs. Investor Kevin O'Leary wasn't confident about CurlMix's survival in the market, so he turned down the opportunity. Lori Greiner dropped out of the deal for similar reasons.

Mark Cuban, meanwhile, simply wasn't well-versed enough in the haircare industry, so he decided against going into business with CurlMix. Guest Shark Alli Webb did express interest but ultimately passed, leaving only Robert Herjavec to make a $400,000 offer in exchange for 20% of CurlMix. Tim and Kim declined, leaving "Shark Tank" empty-handed by choice. However, their decision has paid off greatly for the company in the long run.