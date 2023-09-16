The Young And The Restless Sneak Peek: 5 Storylines We Can't Wait To See This Fall

The latest issue of Soap Opera Digest is filled to bursting with thrilling new previews of what's to come this fall on "The Young and the Restless." While sometimes "Y&R" can have a painfully slow burn to get to the exciting action, the show is heating up rather quickly with a slew of sizzling plots on the horizon. Family drama appears to be key in the biggest ongoing storylines, and more specifically, drama in the family businesses.

Genoa City currently serves as the backdrop for several major corporations, all of whom are experiencing major shifts within their ranks. Whether it be the Newmans, the Abbott family, or even former lovers Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), there are a lot of company changes on the horizon.

In addition to the dissension within the corporate sphere of Genoa City, there are a few other prominent happenings to which we look forward. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are in for the challenge of their lives as the storyline of their baby's hearing loss continues. Their primary goal is getting her the best treatment possible in hopes it can be cured or at least somewhat fixed. Plus, Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd) is set to make another appearance and continue a decades-long feud with Jill Abbott (Jess Walton). However, while those fill in the gaps, the bulk of this fall will belong to the aforementioned drama among Genoa City's biggest titans of business. Nobody's life will be the same following a fall filled with explosions of personal and professional chaos — and we can't wait.