Whatever Happened To Tia Carrere After She Left General Hospital?

Longtime fans of "General Hospital" will remember the Asian Quarter storyline that introduced the memorable mobster Mr. Wu (Aki Aleong) and the Wu crime family whose descendant, Selina Wu (Lydia Look), is still active in Port Charles today. One of the extended Wu family members who left an impression was Jade Soong Chung, the aunt of troublemaker-turned-nice-guy Brad Cooper (Parry Shen), played by the beloved Tia Carrere. Born Althea Rae Janairo, she created her stage name by combining her little sister's nickname for her and giving a nod to Bond girl Barbara Carrera. After being discovered in a grocery store by the parents of a producer in Hawaii, she nabbed a part in the film "Aloha Summer" and the rest was history. As she told Vice, "That changed the trajectory of my life." Shortly after, she moved to California landing roles in a handful of TV shows including "GH," in which she starred from 1985 to 1987.

However, stardom wasn't all smooth sailing. Her manager during the time was also her "scumbag boyfriend," and after her "GH" run, he stole her earnings and disappeared without a trace. "He ended up taking all my money and leaving me homeless. I had nothing after making $150,000 a year. I had $300," she recalled. But rather than go home, she persevered. She almost got a part on "Baywatch," but after reading the script for the film "Wayne's World," she knew it would be a career changer and she thought to herself, "I can think of no one else that can do the acting and the singing and the rocking. But I can."