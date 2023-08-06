General Hospital's Most Memorable Mobsters

Mobsters have been an important part of the Port Charles community, with Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) being the most powerful, as he controls the Northern Seafront on "General Hospital." Mob boss Frank Smith (then George Gaines) was the one who started it all back in 1980, and because of him and gangster Joe Scully (Robert Miano), Sonny wouldn't be where he is today. Throughout the years, there have been mentions of, and meetings with, a collaboration of all the major criminal organizations of the Eastern territories known as the Five Families. Many of their meetings have been presided over by a neutral arbiter named Consigliere Tucci (first David Grant Wright, then Ray Proscia). Some of these "families" included the Jeromes, the Zaccharas, and the Renault organization. Since 2015, the Five Families consisted of The Triad, the Five Points, the Russian Bratva, the Cosa Nostra, and the Northern Seafront.

Sonny eliminated Mr. Serge from the Bratva, and his enforcer, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) blew up Vincent Novak and Charles Buscema of the Five Points and Cosa Nostra respectively. Now, Sonny and Selina Wu (Lydia Look) of the Triad are the only ones left, and have a tenuous alliance. Beyond Sonny there have been many other memorable mobsters in Port Charles, including Theo Hoffman, aka The Balkan (Daniel Benzali), Manny Ruiz (Robert LaSardo), and Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober).

From among the ridiculous amount of "General Hospital" mobsters over the years, we present our list of the top five most memorable ones.