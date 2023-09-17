TLC Star Whitney Thore's Complex Relationship History

The first relationship Whitney Thore showcased on "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" was with artist Lennie Alehat. The pair met on Tinder in 2015, and Alehat first appeared on the hit TLC show in its second season. When their relationship was nearing its end, Thore had a pregnancy scare. "Even though the doctor said that I was never pregnant, I thought that I was. So to find out that I wasn't, after a week of thinking that I was, it felt like a loss, and I grieved it like a loss," she told People at the time. While they were happier not having a baby, the false pregnancy caused both of them a lot of tension and anxiety, Thore admitted.

The couple called it quits about a year after getting together, even though their relationship seemed perfect, at least on screen. While Alehat and Thore never fully explained why they broke up, according to The U.S. Sun, there was potentially cheating involved. The exes remained on great terms nonetheless, with Alehat appearing on "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" on multiple occasions after their split.

Despite claiming to be just friends, they have both expressed signs of jealousy over one another on the show and even shared a kiss on a vacation in Saint Lucia in Season 10. Alehat later confessed to having some feelings left for Thore, revealing, "Maybe there's a little spark that we need to figure out."