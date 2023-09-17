Ryan Reynolds Is BFFs With Wife Blake Lively's Older Sister Robyn

While 2011's "Green Lantern" was a box office flop, at least one good thing did come from it: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' picture-perfect relationship. They may have been nothing more than "buddies" during filming — Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson and Lively was dating her "Gossip Girl" co-star Penn Badgley at the time — but their relationship turned romantic after Reynold's divorce and Lively's breakup. In a 2016 interview with E! News, the "Deadpool" star told the story of their unofficial first date. The catch? It was a double date, and they were both paired up with other people. According to Reynolds, it was probably awkward for their respective dates, especially since the spark between him and his future wife was pretty obvious.

After just a year of going out, Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in a controversial ceremony (their chosen venue was a former plantation). The "X-Men" star later apologized for his wedding in a conversation with Fast Company. "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy," he said.

In the decade-plus since saying "I do," the Hollywood A-listers have welcomed four kids, made several memorable appearances on Met Gala red carpets, and gotten close to one another's families. Specifically, Ryan Reynolds is BFF's with Blake Lively's older sister, Robyn. She's even appeared in a "family plan" commercial for his company, Mint Mobile (via YouTube).