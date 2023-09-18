The Bold And The Beautiful Forrester Creations Feuds Through The Years

Family drama has always been prevalent on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Between Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) many sins (including sleeping with her daughter's husband and boyfriend), and the complicated Buckingham family tree, there is never a shortage of familial fighting. The only thing that makes spending time with family worse is working with family; the Forresters know that all too well.

Forrester Creations is the central business of "The Bold and the Beautiful," and even though it's passed through many different families, it always seems to end up with the Forresters. The fictional company was started in 1958 by Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), who secured a loan from her father to get the business up and running, along with her husband, Eric (John McCook). It was a success for many years, run under the couple's supervision. But as always in soap operas, things are never as easy as they seem, and outside sources started grabbing for pieces of the proverbial pie.