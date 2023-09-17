How Gwyneth Paltrow's Brad Falchuk Romance Differs From Her Past Failed Relationships

Speaking to Anna Faris about what's changed about her taste in partners and relationship dynamics throughout the years, Gwyneth Paltrow highlighted a factor that can end many romances — not figuring out who you are before trying to be you plus someone else. Paltrow explained that she was "trying to work s*** out with [partners] that I had no business trying to do in a romantic relationship, it was work that I needed to do myself."

The "Iron Man" star spoke to Vogue about her conscious uncoupling from ex-husband Chris Martin, echoing her self-work sentiments, "There existed aspects of myself I was trying to heal through this relationship that I wasn't honest with myself about." Even though she hated the idea of divorce, Paltrow admitted to Faris that she learned much about herself through the separation process, saying divorce taught her so much about accountability that it paved the way for success in her marriage to Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow's husband "demands that I am honest with myself in a way that is hard for me." When she tries to fall into her old habits of running away from confrontation, Falchuk demands a sit-down conversation where they can figure things out together. Paltrow concluded that her past failed relationships combined with Falchuk's perseverance "really [help] me grow."