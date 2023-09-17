Zach Bryan's Career Plans Were Interrupted By His Burgeoning Music Success

Move over, Luke; another Bryan is taking the country music world by storm. Zach Bryan really launched to fame after releasing "Something In The Orange" in 2022, earning him a nomination for New Artist of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Awards. While it seems like the twenty-something-year-old is just starting his career, he actually put in quite a few years in a totally different profession before crooning country chart-toppers.

Bryan is a veteran of the United States Navy. He signed up when he was just 17 years old and about to finish high school. The Oklahoma native didn't do it on a whim; instead, he enlisted due to legacy. According to The Oklahoman, his great-grandfather was a serviceman, and the lineage continued with Bryans' grandfather, his father and mother, and his uncles. The star told the publication, "It was really cool being able to grow up like that. They say 'Navy brat' . . . but I learned a lot."

So, when it was time for him to enlist, he didn't hesitate. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "It's all I lived, slept, and ate for 8 years," and truth be told, it's initially how Bryan thought he would spend the rest of his working years.