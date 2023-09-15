Meet Zach Bryan's Internet Star Girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia

American singer Zach Bryan found success following the release of his third studio album, "American Heartbreak," which made its way onto the Billboard 200 chart. The album included several hits, such as "Late July," "Sober Side of Sorry," and "Oklahoma City." Most songs are inspired by the artist's life in the army and romantic relationships. For example, Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," — the second single from his album — describes the pain of ending a relationship.

The singer is quite private about his love life, but most fans know he was once married to Rose Madden. They tied the knot in 2020 while they were serving in the military, and broke up a year later. Bryan is currently dating social media star Brianna LaPaglia, aka Brianna Chickenfry. Their relationship started in July 2023, and the two seem like a perfect match. "I wanted to keep it quiet for as long as I could, but everyone on the internet is an FBI agent, so they figured everything out," LaPaglia told People.

As it turns out, Bryan and his girlfriend have more in common than meets the eye. For starters, they both found fame online and want to keep things casual. "And yeah, that's really it, just hangin' out, having some fun," LaPaglia confessed in her podcast, "PlanBri Uncut."