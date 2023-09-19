How Many Daytime Emmys Has The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Won?

"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden is one of the most celebrated actors in the daytime television industry, and there are many good reasons for it. He won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1998. It was his one and only win during his soap career. In a behind-the-scenes interview about his Daytime Emmy Award, the actor said that it was an honor to receive his statue, mostly because it was given to him by a co-star that he deeply loves and respects — Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman). Braeden said, "I have to tell you, when Mel gave it to me on the set, I had no clue that she was going to do that. I couldn't have received it from a person that I would have more liked to have received it from." Braeden added, "I have to thank my fellow actors for this. Peter Bergman, Heather Tom, Joshua Morrow, and most of all Mel." The actor then went on to thank all of the people who fans don't get to see in front of the cameras and ended his speech by saying, "You are all part of this."

That was Braeden's only win ever during his career despite being nominated eight times. He was also nominated for "America's Favorite Couple" alongside Scott back in 2002, per his IMDb page.