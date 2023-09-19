What To Know About The Drama Between Steve Harvey And Shirley Strawberry

When ex-entrepreneur Earnest "Ernesto" Williams called Shirley Strawberry from prison in October 2022, the two discussed her famous boss, Steve Harvey, and his luxurious estate. On the call, Strawberry told Williams that she and others from the "Steve Harvey Morning Show" had visited his home, where Harvey gave them a tour of the property, which includes a full spa built for his wife, Marjorie. While Strawberry enjoyed the amenities of the home, she admitted that the guests probably wouldn't have been as comfortable had Marjorie been there.

"He was happy to see us. He always invites us over there, and we don't ever go," she told Williams on the call leaked September 6, 2023, by the YouTube channel "Phone Calls From Prison." Strawberry continued, "She looks at us as the help." Williams chimed in, confirming that Strawberry had told him something similar in the past, though neither expounded on Marjorie's actions.

After the conversation went viral, Strawberry held a "Strawberry Letter" segment addressed to herself on September 11, 2023, which was shared to Instagram. She took the opportunity to apologize to the Harveys. According to the longtime friend of the "Family Feud" star, she was trying to make conversation with Williams in an effort to keep his mind off of his legal troubles. While she didn't mean any harm, her critiques surfaced at a time when the famous couple was already facing a slew of gossip questioning their relationship.