Why Hollywood Strikes Won't Wipe Out Hallmark's Christmas Movie Season

Every fall, excitement abounds for the new shows that will appear in the coming TV season, whether it be regular channels or streaming services. But given that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going strong, will they arrive this year? Thankfully, the answer is 'yes' for at least one network, because, despite all of the internal conflict in the entertainment industry, there's one thing we can look forward to: Hallmark Channel's cavalcade of Christmas movies.

The wise leaders at Hallmark had the foresight to prepare for the impending strikes. Executive vice president of programming for Hallmark, Lisa Hamilton, told Variety in an interview posted on September 15, "Christmas is a year-round business at Hallmark, so we were able to mitigate early in the year understanding that the strikes were unfortunately imminent. We're grateful to meet all our goals for a full, all-new holiday slate and to bring our viewers the content they love most to celebrate the season."

So thankfully, Hallmark's Christmas movie season won't be upended by the Hollywood strikes, and everyone can gleefully look forward to this year's slate of holiday fare that's sure to please even the Grinchiest of Grinches!