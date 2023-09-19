The Stunning Transformation Of Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes spent six years designing fashion collections for her collaboration with New York & Company. Sadly, the line was discontinued when the retailer became a casualty of the pandemic and filed for bankruptcy in July 2020.

Mendes' line touted chic and sophisticated pieces that were wearable and affordable for the everyday woman. At the beginning of 2020, Mendes opened up to People about the inspiration behind her designs. "I use my own memories and photographs of my family to create clothes. I'll randomly text or email [NY & Co.] at four in the morning and say, 'We need to recreate this silk jogger pant with this silk bow blouse, please! My mom wore something like this in the '80s.'"

Mendes' family was involved in more than just the ideation stage. She said Ryan Gosling was her biggest cheerleader, and the women in her family — on her side and his — would offer unfiltered feedback on her designs. "Nobody is going to be more honest than family, and our family is very honest," Mendes said. "It's something I really appreciate because when designing something, you need real feedback." She added that it felt incredibly rewarding when a family member would wear a piece from her line because she knows them well enough to know they wouldn't dress in something they didn't like just to flatter her; rather, it was a sign that they genuinely loved the clothing.

In May 2023, Mendes revealed on Instagram that she's "looking to collab with a cool designer that has a reasonable price point." Perhaps we'll see more of her designs in the near future!