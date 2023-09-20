The Stunning Transformation Of Kylie Minogue

Pop stars love to reinvent their image. Remember that time Lady Gaga traded her meat dresses for crop tops and denim shorts to promote 'Joanne?' Remember when Katy Perry burned her wig? Remember Madonna's ... whole career? Perhaps the only pop star who can hold a candle to Madonna's constant reinvention is Kylie Minogue, the Australian songstress best known in America for hits like "The Loco-Motion" and "Can't Get You Out Of My Head." She's an international music superstar who started as a soap opera actor, achieving the highest echelons of pop royalty after coming from a family that — as she told The New York Times — "worked up to middle class." She's been a tabloid darling, a fashion darling, a critical darling, a darling of the queer community, and she's released music consistently across five decades.

Speaking with NPR about her album "DISCO," Minogue mentioned returning to cosmic themes while recording. "These stars can seemingly burn forever," she said, aware of the double meaning for her own career. She elaborated, " ... There's the same amount of notes for every musician, every songwriter, and new songs are being written every day, all day. Somehow, there's always a new way to say the same thing."

If anyone can find that new way to "Say Something," it's Kylie Minogue. From her humble beginnings to the 2023 song that made our hearts go "Padam Padam," Kylie Minogue's transformation has been spectacular.