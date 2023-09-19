Here's What Happened To Mix Bikini After Shark Tank

Settling down on the perfect bathing suit can be a serious hassle – and an experience women dread before heading out to get their tan on. Well, it turns out that finding the perfect swimwear for your body type and style preference doesn't have to be so difficult. Enter Mix Bikini, a fashion line that introduced mix-and-matching to the world of swimwear.

Founded by Frank Scozzafava and Adam DiSilvestro, Mix Bikini appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2012. They entered the reality investing series during its third season. Scozzafava and DiSilvestro introduced their product to the panel of angel investors as the world's first interchangeable swimsuit (per Shark Tank Blog). The "Mix Experience" allowed women to completely customize reversible bikinis online – with control over the color, cut, rings, and strings. When the customer is ready to switch up her poolside look, there's no need to buy a new set. She can simply return to the Mix Bikini site and order a compatible piece to mix up her look.

While this business was very impressive to the Sharks, there was one thing missing: credibility. Scozzafava and DiSilvestro explained during their pitch that they were still in the "soft launch" phase, meaning that Mix Bikini was still low on sales. Instead, they requested guidance from the Sharks in order to reach success.