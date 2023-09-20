Kate Middleton's Injury Proves She's Just Like Every Other Mom
Are band-aids part of the royal rules for fashion etiquette? If not, Kate Middleton might have made a faux pas. The Princess of Wales was seen wearing bandages, or should we say "plasters" as they are commonly called in Britain, on the first and second fingers of her right hand. Demurely nude-colored, you wouldn't notice them at first glance. But onlookers to her visit to a charity event at a men's prison in Surrey spotted them. Aside from the tape wrapped around her fingers, she looked positively elegant in a crisp navy blue suit and white blouse.
While it may have made shaking hands a little more awkward, Kate had a good reason for sporting the tape — playing with her children. According to the Daily Mail, she was jumping on the trampoline at the family's Adelaide cottage when the injury occurred. The mom of Louis, Charlotte, and George apparently knows how quickly things can turn chaotic when you're having a good time with your kids, especially on the trampoline. As the saying goes, it's all fun and games until someone ... possibly sprains a finger, in Kate's case.
But now that her kids are officially back in school for the term, there may be less relatable mom moments as the princess can resume her duties.
Kate isn't a stranger to injuries
The Princess of Wales isn't a stranger to injuries. She has been seen wearing band-aids on her thumb before, such as on the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022, when she wore one wrapped around her thumb. It seems like thumb accidents are common for the princess, who also showed off a bandage on the appendage at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 and while visiting City Hall in 2020 with her husband, Prince William.
Fortunately, we've never seen more than a minor injury on Kate Middleton. However, her frequent wearing of band-aids has sparked rumors that the future queen might be a bit accident-prone. We'd have to disagree, though, as she has said before that she simply likes to let her hair down and be herself with her kids when she's not caught up in formal engagements. It's not unheard of for moms to have a cut, bruise, or strain from time to time, especially when they're a mom to young children.
The Princess of Wales even designed an outdoor garden that was made for getting dirty and could theoretically lead to a scratch or two. Her Back to Nature Garden at Wisley Gardens in 2019 was created as a magical place for children to enjoy the outdoors. It even featured a few trampolines in the aptly named bouncing forest feature. Like any good mom, we're guessing that Kate's probably always prepared with a few bandages just in case.
Now that the summer's over, it's back to work
The visit to the prison was one of the first for Kate Middleton after a summer full of activities with her kids and husband, and clearly, she had quite the holiday frolicking with her brood. The princess deserved a few months off after a slew of royal engagements; some of them, like the King's coronation, may have been the most influential she ever attended. In June 2023, OK! reported that Kate was anxiously awaiting the time when she could relax a little from her 16-hour workdays rife with royal duties and her kids' activities, claiming an insider told them, "Her royal schedule is currently free, and after the past couple of months, she needs it. Her daily life is already so hectic, and she's always got to be 'on' when she's serving. She's looking forward to some private time in the country."
The "country" could be Amner Hall, one of the couple's residences outside of the primary Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage. On the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the down-to-earth princess shared that she adores it when she and her family are "outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty." She also shared that her children love being outdoors in nature, sniffing the flowers.
Amner Hall, complete with sprawling grounds, gardens, and woods, may be the ideal place for her and the kids to let loose. Even if that does mean sustaining a minor injury or two.