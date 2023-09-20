Kate Middleton's Injury Proves She's Just Like Every Other Mom

Are band-aids part of the royal rules for fashion etiquette? If not, Kate Middleton might have made a faux pas. The Princess of Wales was seen wearing bandages, or should we say "plasters" as they are commonly called in Britain, on the first and second fingers of her right hand. Demurely nude-colored, you wouldn't notice them at first glance. But onlookers to her visit to a charity event at a men's prison in Surrey spotted them. Aside from the tape wrapped around her fingers, she looked positively elegant in a crisp navy blue suit and white blouse.

While it may have made shaking hands a little more awkward, Kate had a good reason for sporting the tape — playing with her children. According to the Daily Mail, she was jumping on the trampoline at the family's Adelaide cottage when the injury occurred. The mom of Louis, Charlotte, and George apparently knows how quickly things can turn chaotic when you're having a good time with your kids, especially on the trampoline. As the saying goes, it's all fun and games until someone ... possibly sprains a finger, in Kate's case.

But now that her kids are officially back in school for the term, there may be less relatable mom moments as the princess can resume her duties.