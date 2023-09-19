Billy Miller's Mother Confirms Soap Icon's Heartbreaking Cause Of Death

The following article contains references to suicide.

Soap fans were devastated to learn of the death of soap star Billy Miller on September 15, 2023. Best known for his work in "General Hospital" and "The Young & the Restless," Miller died shortly before his 44th birthday. At the time, the only detail disclosed was that Miller had been "struggling with manic depression when he died," according to a statement People obtained from his publicist. Now, the worst has been confirmed, which is more devastating both to Miller's family and his fans.

Miller's mother, Patricia Miller, released a personal statement on September 18 through a friend's account on Twitter. After expressing her gratitude for all the love and prayers she has received thus far, she explained that "my beautiful son BJ ... fought a long, hard, valiant battle with bipolar depression for years. He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends, and his fans, but in the end, the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life." Apparently, unfounded and unwanted rumors had been making the social media rounds, because his mother felt obligated to add, "The other causes of death being told are not true. I wish they were, but they just aren't."

Patricia Miller concluded her statement: "We all loved him so much and are trying desperately to deal with our loss. I will have nothing further to say. Thanks for the love and support." In response, she received hundreds more messages from loyal soap viewers trying to ease a mother's unbearable pain.