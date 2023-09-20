Jennifer Aniston Would've Pursued This Low-Key Career If She Wasn't An Actress

TV just wouldn't be the same without Jennifer Aniston. Who else could have played Rachel Green on "Friends" so brilliantly? And "The Morning Show" would be considerably less binge-worthy without her occupying the role of Alex Levy. As for Aniston's big-screen gigs, "Horrible Bosses," "Cake," "We're The Millers," and "Murder Mystery" are just the tip of her talented iceberg.

While she may have always been destined for showbiz, thanks in part to her soap-famous dad John Aniston, the beloved star has contemplated other professions outside of the entertainment industry, and decided on one low-key career in particular. When her home was featured in Architectural Digest in 2018, Aniston took the opportunity to declare her love of interior decorating.

"If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer," she revealed. "There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul." Over the years, and with a variety of fabulous properties, Aniston has stuck to her alterna-life career ambition, with the actor's picture-perfect homes showcasing that she not only has the designer itch, but the talent to make a go of it as well.