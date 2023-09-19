4 Signs Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez's Marriage Was Destined For Failure

Pop star Ariana Grande is known for her incredible vocal range as well as her high-profile relationships — who could forget her very public relationship with Pete Davidson? — and she's now officially saying "thank u, next" to her husband Dalton Gomez. Grande and Gomez got married in May 2021. They dated for less than a year before Gomez popped the question in December 2020 and gave Grande an unusual, and deeply sentimental, engagement ring.

But the couple didn't turn out to be destined for a happy ending. In a seeming sign of things to come, Grande was seen without her engagement and wedding rings while attending a match at Wimbledon over the summer of 2023, and on September 18, they both filed for divorce.

The divorce paperwork had February 20, 2023, as the date of the split and "irreconcilable differences" as the reason, per TMZ. The February 2023 date for the end of their marriage seems at odds with an Instagram story of Grande's that she posted for their anniversary — it was a picture of the two of them and "I love him so" written on it, according to People. Whatever happened on February 20 specifically, we may never know, but there were some signs that their marriage was destined for failure.