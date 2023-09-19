Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin Reunite Despite Public Tension

From September 15-17, That's 4 Entertainment hosted 90s Con in Tampa, Florida. The event brought together many stars of the '90s, including cast members from "Full House."

"OH MY LANTA — what a weekend!!!" Candace Cameron Bure said in the caption of her Instagram post about the event. "I'm still coming down from my #90sCon high and being able to meet so many of YOU! Thank YOU for coming out ... for your stories, your laughter, and even your tears ... all of it means the world to me, to us!!" Bure then thanked That's 4 Entertainment for hosting the event. Bure's post included photos of fellow "Full House" actors Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, and Scott Weinger, and the creator of "Full House" (and its reboot, "Fuller House"), Jeff Franklin.

Bure and Sweetin were all smiles in the photos despite recent tensions — Bure's marriage views reportedly affected her friendship with Sweetin. In 2022, Bure's comments to The Wall Street Journal about the TV network she joined, Great American Family, sparked backlash for being anti-LGBTQ+ as she said the network "will keep traditional marriage at the core." Sweetin voiced her support for the LGBTQ+ community on social media at the time, causing Bure to unfollow Sweetin on Instagram. As of September 2023, Sweetin still follows Bure.