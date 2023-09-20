The Distant Family Connection Between Celine Dion And Justin Bieber

We're not saying all Canadian superstars are related by some of Quebec's most attractive original settlers, but we're not not saying that. According to a blog post by Ancestry.com, some of Canada's hottest celebs — physically and culturally — share the same distant relatives, including Justin Bieber and Celine Dion.

Ancestry traced the two singers' genealogy in 2012 and discovered the pop stars are both related to 17th-century Quebec settlers Jacques Vézina and Marie Boisdon. This distant relation makes the "Baby" and "My Heart Will Go On" singers 10th cousins, three times removed. Per Genealogy of Canada, Boisdon was born on December 28, 1615, and Vézina's birthdate is approximated to be sometime in 1611. The couple lived in France before settling in Quebec and died within months of each other in 1687.

Other notable familial ties Bieber boasts include being an 11th cousin, once removed, to Ryan Gosling and a 12th cousin to Avril Lavigne.