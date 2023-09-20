The Real Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Cool For The Summer

With the re-release of some of her greatest hits, Demi Lovato is back on center stage. The Disney star has taken to recording some of her favorite songs in her new signature pop-rock style, and her new album "Revamped" features new renditions of songs like "Sorry Not Sorry," "La La Land," and fan favorite "Cool for the Summer." Originally released in 2015, "Cool for the Summer" was the leading track for her fifth album, "Confident." Lovato's sultry pop hit rose to number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 20 weeks on the chart.

Nearly eight years later, it turns out that Lovato's hit song has quite the story behind it, as Lovato's music played a large role in her coming out journey. The subject of "Cool for the Summer" is an anonymous woman, Lovato revealed on "The Howard Stern Show." The song was also released before the singer had a chance to come out to her parents. But thanks to the not-so-subtle lyrics, which allude to a forbidden hook-up, she said that they already had an idea about her sexuality.

Upon its re-release, "Cool for the Summer" is now a point of interest for curious fans after Lovato hinted at her lover's hidden identity. These new anecdotes give our favorite summer anthem a whole new meaning.