Prince William's NYC Trip Is Off To Not-So Glamorous Start Without Kate

William, Prince of Wales may be the next in line for the British throne, but that doesn't mean his life is all fancy palaces and having his every whim catered to by courtiers. For his solo trip to New York City for the second annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, he didn't take a private jet, flying commercial instead (though we're guessing he was in first class). On some long-haul flights, like for their royal tour to the Caribbean in 2022, he and Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales have flown in the RAF VIP Voyager jet.

But flying in a private jet really wouldn't have been a good look as private jets cause more pollution compared to a commercial flight, and Prince William is in New York during Climate Week to announce the 2023 finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an inspiring project co-founded by William as a way to help find and fund solutions to environmental problems.

Prince William left Kate at home and flew into New York for just two days. It's a short trip, but he's got a packed schedule, including an appointment with the U.N. Secretary-General to discuss climate solutions and a meeting to talk about mental health with some NYC firefighters. And, while we're used to seeing him all glammed up, he started the trip by getting down and dirty in the East River.