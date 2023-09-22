Days Of Our Lives Star Drake Hogestyn's Son Ben Has A Soap Opera Past

Working in the family business is a hallmark of soap operas; whether it's the Abbotts on "The Young and the Restless" working at Jabot Cosmetics or the Kiriakis family on "Days of Our Lives" working at Titan Industries, soap opera companies have a way of keeping it all familial. And sometimes the art reflects real life, like with "Days" star Drake Hogestyn's son, Ben Hogestyn.

Drake Hogestyn rose to fame after landing the role of John Black on "Days of Our Lives" back in 1986. A big part of John's popularity was his relationship with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), but in reality, Hogestyn's personal life is not so dramatic; he married Victoria Post and has raised four children, Ben, Alexandra, Whitney, and Rachael. Hogestyn's stepson Ben took up the family craft and became an actor, starring in "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide" and "Buds for Life," as well as a few soap operas, including "General Hospital" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."