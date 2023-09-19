5 Countdown To Christmas 2023 Hallmark Movies We're Snow Excited To See

Too early to kick off the holiday season? Not on the Hallmark Channel. No one does holiday movie marathons quite like Hallmark does, and this year is no exception. Many of us wondered if Hallmark's Christmas movie season would be upended by Hollywood strikes, but luckily, the strikes won't wipe out this year's Christmas movie lineup. Far from it, in fact. We can expect a whopping 40 new movie premieres between Hallmark's two channels. The classic Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas will consist of 31 new movies, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas will give us nine new debuts. And, if you can hardly wait to enjoy all this new Christmas-y content, you're in luck. The lineup will begin on October 20.

If you want to get a little more out of your Hallmark holiday marathon, you can use Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark's streaming service, to gain early access to some of the new movies, as well as extended versions of some of the network's 2022 premieres. Clearly, there's going to be more than enough holiday content this year to get us into the Christmas spirit, but which ones are we the most excited for? We've got five premieres that will hit our screens this season that we can hardly wait to snuggle up and watch.