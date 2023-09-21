100 Day Dream Home's Brian And Mika Kleinschmidt Have A Touching Family Dynamic
Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have a really cute on-screen dynamic as they work together on their HGTV series, "100 Day Dream Home." Despite the pressures of finishing a build in a super tight timeline, the married hosts know how to have a little fun with one another. Fans usually get a glimpse of Brian and Mika goofing around, but what they may not know is that there's one other very important person in the Kleinschmidt family — their daughter Jade.
The Kleinschmidts have a bit of an unusual love story. Brian and Mika met in high school, only to go their separate ways and reconnect over a decade later. When they married in 2015, both had already been in relationships. In fact, you may recall Brian on "The Amazing Race" back in 2009 with his first wife, Ericka Dunlap. During that time, Mika not only had a significant other but also welcomed a daughter in February 2009.
Today, Jade is the couple's only child, and they have really become quite the family unit since Brian entered the picture.
A happily blended family
Brian Kleinschmidt has previously called Jade Kleinschmidt his "forever little princess" on social media, where he never backs down from an opportunity to post family photos. He and Mika Kleinschmidt have both shared special moments on Instagram, like Jade's first day of school and showing off her rowing skills as part of a team. In a May 2023 interview with Distractify, Brian gushed that Jade is "a mini Mika," admitting that maybe "she will have her own HGTV show one day." Mika, too, shared that it's been fun watching her grow from a young child to a tween on their show, from the first episode to Season 4.
Jade certainly has both her parents smitten, and apparently her grandparents, too. Brian's parents welcomed Jade into the family just as much as the HGTV star. Mika shared a picture of Jade and her grandmother and grandfather in a sweet Instagram post, writing, "Family is everything. Jade is so blessed to have such a big blended family and a great group of role models that love her!"
Though Jade is a fan favorite (of everyone), Mika takes measures to protect her daughter. Jade's biological father's identity has never been shared.
Will Jade always be an only child?
Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt are such amazing parents to Jade Kleinschmidt it makes us wonder if they'll ever add another to their clan. While you can never be entirely certain of the future, Brian and Mika seem perfectly content with how things are. Speaking to Distractify in 2023, Mika said, "there are no plans right now for any more children," before teasing, "Brian acts like a kid."
As for being a "bonus dad," as Brian has called it on Instagram, he considers it a blessing. It's obvious that he shares a super strong bond with his stepdaughter. The "Rock the Block" star did not have a child with his former wife and, therefore, doesn't have any biological children of his own. Jade is also the only daughter of Mika, but you would never guess the Kleinschmidts are a blended family by how they act. The love is so tangible that it almost comes through the screen.