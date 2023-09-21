100 Day Dream Home's Brian And Mika Kleinschmidt Have A Touching Family Dynamic

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have a really cute on-screen dynamic as they work together on their HGTV series, "100 Day Dream Home." Despite the pressures of finishing a build in a super tight timeline, the married hosts know how to have a little fun with one another. Fans usually get a glimpse of Brian and Mika goofing around, but what they may not know is that there's one other very important person in the Kleinschmidt family — their daughter Jade.

The Kleinschmidts have a bit of an unusual love story. Brian and Mika met in high school, only to go their separate ways and reconnect over a decade later. When they married in 2015, both had already been in relationships. In fact, you may recall Brian on "The Amazing Race" back in 2009 with his first wife, Ericka Dunlap. During that time, Mika not only had a significant other but also welcomed a daughter in February 2009.

Today, Jade is the couple's only child, and they have really become quite the family unit since Brian entered the picture.