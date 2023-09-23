Diane's No Saint, But Phyllis Is Pure Evil On Y&R
If you're a CBS soap opera fan, you've probably picked a side in the never-ending famous feud between Phyllis and Diane on "The Young and the Restless." But do you ever wonder if your side is the right one to be on? Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Diane's (Susan Walters) feud began with Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), who represented Diane in her divorce while dating Phyllis. Their fight over Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) only made the feud worse, and fans are forever debating who's the worst villain.
Although Phyllis and Diane both have pasts that they aren't proud of, one of these characters is obviously more selfish, evil, and unchanged even to this very day. Phyllis' first act on "Y&R" was tricking poor Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) into a marriage. She masterminded a night together to falsely convince him that he was the father of her baby. Even though she had many opportunities to come clean over the years, she refused, even letting Sasha die rather than expose her secret.
While we can chalk it up to youthful stupidity, let's consider what Diane was doing in her twenties. She was a model working under Jack, who couldn't keep it in his pants. He wined and dined her, so it was no surprise she fell in love with him even after he chose to marry somebody else. In simple terms, Diane was unlucky in love, but Phyllis was deranged.
Phyllis vs. Diane: Worst crimes
The worst crime is taking a life, and Phyllis Summers' dirtiest deeds include not one but three murders. Granted, she only stabbed one of her three victims, but she is just as guilty for the other two. Sasha Green (Tina Arning) was her first victim, whom she killed to protect her secret paternity fraud. She also had a hand in Psychologist Tim Reid's (Aaron Lustig) death, since he had a heart attack after taking sexual enhancement pills to please her. Phyllis' third victim was ex-husband Jeremy Stark, whom she killed in self-defense after partnering with him to frame Diane.
On the other hand, Diane has never killed anybody, even though Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk) miscarried after catching her and Jack together. However, we wholly blame Jack because he took vows with Patty, and Jill because she orchestrated everything. Plus, Diane had staked her claim on him first, and Patty should have known not to marry a famed womanizer (no victim-shaming here). Of course, we know it was pretty dirty of Diane to continue seeing him after he married Patty, but loverboy Jack even fist-fought her husband.
Admittedly, Diane also tried to frame Phyllis for attempted murder when they were younger, but Phyllis definitely got her own back. She didn't try to frame Diane for attempting to kill her. Instead, she faked her death and framed Diane for cold-blooded murder more than a decade later. Yikes! Are there any depths too low for Phyllis?
Phyllis vs. Diane: Motherhood
They say motherhood changes a woman, so let's compare how Phyllis and Diane parented their children. Diane's worst crime as a mom was faking her death and leaving her son, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) in Genoa City. But the saying goes that if you love somebody, you should let them go. Diane did not have the resources to raise Kyle as well as Jack would have — and did. She left the city and only returned when she had a new degree and a shot at being a good mother.
When Diane returned to Genoa, her first move was to try to patch things up with Kyle. Phyllis, on the other hand, makes a mockery of everything it means to be a parent. She has messed up in so many ways as a mother that we can't count them all. Should we discuss when she stole money from her daughter Summer Newman's (Allison Lanier) trust fund? Or how she never paid back the money, and Summer's father had to?
Worse still, she has lied to her son, Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), so many times that he barely believes a word that comes out of her mouth. But perhaps the most vile thing she has ever done was fake her death and watch her children mourn her just because someone stole her man. Phyllis, it seems, is hopelessly rotten to the core.