Diane's No Saint, But Phyllis Is Pure Evil On Y&R

If you're a CBS soap opera fan, you've probably picked a side in the never-ending famous feud between Phyllis and Diane on "The Young and the Restless." But do you ever wonder if your side is the right one to be on? Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Diane's (Susan Walters) feud began with Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc), who represented Diane in her divorce while dating Phyllis. Their fight over Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) only made the feud worse, and fans are forever debating who's the worst villain.

Although Phyllis and Diane both have pasts that they aren't proud of, one of these characters is obviously more selfish, evil, and unchanged even to this very day. Phyllis' first act on "Y&R" was tricking poor Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) into a marriage. She masterminded a night together to falsely convince him that he was the father of her baby. Even though she had many opportunities to come clean over the years, she refused, even letting Sasha die rather than expose her secret.

While we can chalk it up to youthful stupidity, let's consider what Diane was doing in her twenties. She was a model working under Jack, who couldn't keep it in his pants. He wined and dined her, so it was no surprise she fell in love with him even after he chose to marry somebody else. In simple terms, Diane was unlucky in love, but Phyllis was deranged.