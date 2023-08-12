Phyllis Summers' Dirtiest Deeds On The Young And The Restless

Few characters on "The Young and the Restless" have found themselves entangled in as many messy situations as Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford). She may have gathered her fair share of enemies, but it's undeniable that she's often her worst enemy, succumbing to her penchant for dirty deeds. Known as "Red" during her better days with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Phyllis made her dramatic debut on "The Young and the Restless" with a classic soap opera plot — paternity fraud.

At age 20, Phyllis fell head over heels for pop star and "The Young And The Restless" icon Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) and concocted a plan to deceive him. She drugged Danny, making him believe they had slept together, and then cunningly pinned her pregnancy, a result of her affair with Brian Hamilton (Steven Culp), on him. This storyline dragged on for years, with Phyllis going to great lengths to hide her deceit. Danny was already in a relationship with Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell), and their marriage was going through a rough patch when Phyllis entered the scene.

She managed to wedge between Danny and Christine, ultimately leading to their divorce, even though doubts about Daniel's paternity arose. To deceive him further, Phyllis bribed someone to alter the paternity test results. Despite Christine's persistent snooping into Phyllis' web of lies and manipulation, Phyllis clung onto Danny, using "their" son to keep him close.