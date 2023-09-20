Pressley Hosbach On Her Transition From Dance Moms To Social Media Stardom - Exclusive Interview

What inspired you to pursue a career in the entertainment industry?

I've been dancing since I was 2 years old, so my first love was dance. My mom owned a dance studio, so I was born into it. As I got older, I started to dance more professionally. I did my first professional job when I was around 8. Before that, I actually did a lot of print work when I was 3 months old, so I've been in this industry for a really long time.

It wasn't until after I did "Dance Moms" that I really started focusing on social media. With social media, there were a lot of opportunities for acting and singing. So I started to take it more seriously — I started doing acting classes and singing lessons. Social media created a love for all aspects of the entertainment industry for me.

We heard that you were a fan of "Dance Moms" growing up. How did you actually end up on the show?

My mom owned a dance studio, and the choreographer Gianna Martello on the show "Dance Moms," came and taught a masterclass at our studio. It was right around the time that they were casting Season 8. She told my mom, "Your daughter's the perfect age. You should submit her for [the show]." So we submitted the online form, and then we did a Skype audition, videos, and phone calls. It was a whole year-long process.

Then, we did the in-person audition. A couple of months later, I actually found out I got it from a post on social media that Abby did. So it was through Gianna and taking her class. I used to go to a lot of the "Dance Moms" boot camps and classes growing up since I was 6 years old because I loved it so much.

When was the first time that you got recognized in public for being on the show?

It was right after it first came out. I was walking in New York, and it was an older guy. It caught me off guard. I was like, "Why do you know my name? This is so weird." He was like, "My daughter loves you on 'Dance Moms.'" I was like, "Oh my God, that's so cool."

After that, it mostly started off at dance competitions. I would get noticed a lot, and it still is very weird to me to think that people know who I am. There's been a few really memorable moments. I remember I was on the boardwalk in New Jersey with my family, and this little girl came up to me crying, and she was like, "I love you so much. You're so awesome in 'Dance Moms.'" I would cry if I met some people, and I can't believe people are like that for me.