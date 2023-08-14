Why You Probably Won't See Dolly Parton On Tour Again, Even Though She Has No Retirement Plans
Dolly Parton is one of the most beloved country singers, with a career that spans over five decades. The Backwoods Barbie launched her first album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," in 1967, and the rest is history. Her work was rewarded with 11 Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and multiple Hall of Fame honors. We can all agree that Parton has changed country music, inspiring entire generations. Millions of people grew up listening to popular songs like "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You."
The Queen of Country also played in movies and founded several charitable organizations, including the Dollywood Foundation. Over the years, she starred in "A Smoky Mountain Christmas," "Steel Magnolias," "Hannah Montana," "Joyful Noise," and dozens of other movies and TV shows. In 1979, she wrote her first book, which was followed by other books aimed at inspiring readers to follow their dreams and find happiness.
Sadly, we probably won't see Parton on tour again, even though she has no retirement plans. The country music legend decided to stop touring so she could spend more time with her husband. However, she'll still play live every now and then and keep working on her music projects.
The Queen of Country revealed why she won't tour anymore
Dolly Parton's last tour took place in 2016 and included over 60 shows. "This new Pure & Simple project is really special to me because I'm taking my fans back to my roots," she wrote on her website. In July 2023, the legendary singer told Ken Bruce on "Greatest Hits Radio" that she'd rather "drop dead in the middle of a song onstage someday" than retire. Parton also added that she'll continue to work as long as she and her husband are in good health.
However, the Queen of Nashville doesn't plan to tour ever again because she finds it too draining and time-consuming. Additionally, she wants to "stay a little closer to home" with her husband, according to Pollstar. "Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I was gone and somebody needed me," she told the outlet.
Parton's rarely-seen husband, Carl Thomas Dean, is very private and doesn't enjoy being in the public eye. The two have been together for over 50 years, and their marriage is still strong. Parton also acknowledges they're not getting any younger, so she'd prefer to avoid unnecessary stress. "It's always been taxing," she confessed in a press release (via Daily Mail), noting that her other ventures also play a role in her decision to not tour.
Dolly Parton may stop touring, but her career will go on
The "9-to-5" star doesn't plan to put her career on hold. "You can do special shows in special ways. I will be doing some of that," she told Pollstar. Who knows — we might see her on a hologram tour in the near future, given the advances in technology. But for now, we'll have to wait for her upcoming rock-and-roll album, which features iconic artists like Sting, Sir Ringo Starr, Simon Le Bon, Stevie Nicks, and Steven Tyler. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," she said in a press release (via Guitar).
Apart from that, the country music legend told Pollstar she'll continue to perform live on occasion. In the meantime, Dolly Parton is showering her husband with love and working on new projects. She's currently filming "Run, Rose, Run," an adaptation of the book she wrote with American author James Patterson, in which she will play the lead role. The movie will also feature James Fouhey, Kelsea Ballerini, and Robert Petkoff.