Why You Probably Won't See Dolly Parton On Tour Again, Even Though She Has No Retirement Plans

Dolly Parton is one of the most beloved country singers, with a career that spans over five decades. The Backwoods Barbie launched her first album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," in 1967, and the rest is history. Her work was rewarded with 11 Grammys, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and multiple Hall of Fame honors. We can all agree that Parton has changed country music, inspiring entire generations. Millions of people grew up listening to popular songs like "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You."

The Queen of Country also played in movies and founded several charitable organizations, including the Dollywood Foundation. Over the years, she starred in "A Smoky Mountain Christmas," "Steel Magnolias," "Hannah Montana," "Joyful Noise," and dozens of other movies and TV shows. In 1979, she wrote her first book, which was followed by other books aimed at inspiring readers to follow their dreams and find happiness.

Sadly, we probably won't see Parton on tour again, even though she has no retirement plans. The country music legend decided to stop touring so she could spend more time with her husband. However, she'll still play live every now and then and keep working on her music projects.