Hallmark's Megahit Three Wise Men And A Baby Gets A Glow-Up For 2023

Paul Campbell, who starred in and co-wrote "Three Wise Men and a Baby," spoke with TV Insider about the popularity of the movie and explained why fans shouldn't expect a sequel. "We talked with the network early on about a potential sequel and they just said, 'We love the movie. We'd love to sort of work with you guys again in another capacity, but it's just not going to be in powers on this one.' So unfortunately, unless we get a miracle, I would say the chances are zero." So it sounds like the extended version is going to be the closest fans get to a sequel.

The movie has a couple of fun casting callbacks and cameos. Fans of the 1987 movie "Three Men and a Baby," which is the inspiration for Hallmark's version, will know that Margaret Colin played Tom Selleck's girlfriend. Colin comes full circle by appearing in "Three Wise Men and a Baby" — she plays Barbara, the mother to the three brothers. And Hallmark fans will love the cameo by Hallmark veteran Kimberley Sustad, Hallmark veteran; Sustad also co-wrote the film with Campbell. We love seeing our favorite Hallmark stars working together!

The fun and heartfelt comedy could be nearly a half an hour longer; Campbell told Wide Open Country that the original version had to be cut down by 25 minutes. If you want to watch the extended version, it will be available exclusively on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark's streaming service, on November 27.