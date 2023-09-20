Hallmark's Megahit Three Wise Men And A Baby Gets A Glow-Up For 2023
Some people may be counting the days until Christmas while others are counting the days until Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas. The annual tradition that features new Hallmark movies is going to start on October 20 this year, and thankfully for Hallmark fans, the Hollywood strike won't wipe out Hallmark's Christmas movie season. There are going to be 40 new feel-good films for Hallmark fans — these are the five Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies we're most excited to see. But not everything in the holiday lineup is going to be a new movie. Hallmark is going to be re-airing their 2022 hit "Three Wise Men and a Baby," but this year, it's going to be the extended cut version.
The original Hallmark movie brought together Hallmark favorites Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker as three brothers who have to take care of a baby over the holidays. A TV Insider poll puts the "Three Wise Men and a Baby" as far and away viewers' favorite new Hallmark film from 2022. And it was cable's most-watched TV movie of the year with 3.6 million viewers, according to Variety. So it totally makes sense that they'd be releasing an extended version this year, and we can't wait to see it!
The extended version of Three Wise Men and a Baby is as close to a sequel as we'll get
Paul Campbell, who starred in and co-wrote "Three Wise Men and a Baby," spoke with TV Insider about the popularity of the movie and explained why fans shouldn't expect a sequel. "We talked with the network early on about a potential sequel and they just said, 'We love the movie. We'd love to sort of work with you guys again in another capacity, but it's just not going to be in powers on this one.' So unfortunately, unless we get a miracle, I would say the chances are zero." So it sounds like the extended version is going to be the closest fans get to a sequel.
The movie has a couple of fun casting callbacks and cameos. Fans of the 1987 movie "Three Men and a Baby," which is the inspiration for Hallmark's version, will know that Margaret Colin played Tom Selleck's girlfriend. Colin comes full circle by appearing in "Three Wise Men and a Baby" — she plays Barbara, the mother to the three brothers. And Hallmark fans will love the cameo by Hallmark veteran Kimberley Sustad, Hallmark veteran; Sustad also co-wrote the film with Campbell. We love seeing our favorite Hallmark stars working together!
The fun and heartfelt comedy could be nearly a half an hour longer; Campbell told Wide Open Country that the original version had to be cut down by 25 minutes. If you want to watch the extended version, it will be available exclusively on Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark's streaming service, on November 27.