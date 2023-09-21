How A Suggestion From Kathy Griffin Became The 'Best Thing That Ever Happened' To Sia

From conspiracies that she was locked in Beyoncé's basement to major film controversy, Sia has had quite the career. The "Chandelier" hitmaker has consistently branched outside of her singing roots, pursuing songwriting and directing. You may not know her face — since Sia famously covers it with eccentric wigs — but you know her hits: Rihanna's "Diamonds" and Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts," to name just a couple. Despite these outward successes, it turns out the multi-platinum recording artist was dealing with her own internal struggle for years.

Sia spoke about the journey to her late autism diagnosis on "The Zane Lowe Show," explaining that it was actually Kathy Griffin who pushed her to finally get help. "It made a lot of sense to me because I've suffered my whole life, really suffered, and I didn't know why," she recalled. "And I felt like I had to put on a human suit all the time to go out and be a part of the world."

This diagnosis came after the artist's highly controversial film, "Music," was widely condemned due to its ignorant depiction of autism. Sia also praised Griffin, in an interview with The New York Times, for saving her life during this time, as she struggled with significant depression because of the film — which Sia both wrote and directed — receiving such a poor reception.