All Of Meghan Markle's Best Invictus Games Looks
In September 2023, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Düsseldorf, Germany, to attend the Invictus Games. If you're unfamiliar, the Invictus Games is an international sporting event in which service men and women who have been injured, wounded, or otherwise became ill, mentally or physically, due to their service can compete. Prince Harry founded the Games and has championed them ever since, as he believes in the therapeutic healing of competition.
As part of Meghan and Harry's deal with Netflix, the streaming platform released a docuseries about the Games, "Heart of Invictus," in August. The series focuses on the veterans who compete in the Games as well as Meghan and Harry's involvement in them.
Meghan has attended the Games alongside Harry ever since 2017. Like her husband, she believes strongly in Invictus Games and those competing. She and Harry attended many events and sat in the stands to cheer on the 2023 games. While seeing the amazing feats of these athletes, royal fans have also gotten a chance to see the many fashionable outfits the duchess has put together for the Games. It seems whatever the event, she has the perfect polished but relaxed style to fit it perfectly. And her looks this year are already setting trends.
Her all-burgundy look in 2017
Ever since she arrived on the royal scene, Meghan Markle has been wowing fans with her effortlessly chic style. This was true even before she married Prince Harry. Meghan made her Invictus Games debut at the 2017 opening ceremony. She and Harry had started dating the year before following a blind date. As a new member of royal circles, the pressure was on Meghan to impress as she attended the ceremony in support of her royal beau. And impress, she certainly did.
Meghan is frequently seen in monochromatic looks, and this is just one example of the sophisticated statement that style can make. The central piece of her all-burgundy outfit was a midi dress with a V-neckline and pleated skirt. She finished the look with a matching burgundy jacket, which she wore over her shoulders for most of the ceremony, and a rich burgundy clutch bag.
The classic dress was also relatively affordable. When compared to designer looks often worn by celebrities and royals, the $185 price tag of this dress made it tempting to many consumers. After Meghan was spotted in the Aritzia dress, shoppers flooded the brand's site and it quickly sold out of most sizes. This was far from the last time Meghan's fashion choices would have the public reaching for their credit card.
The husband shirt on her first official outing with Harry
Perhaps the greatest testament to Meghan Markle's style is how she can make a seemingly simple outfit into a viral moment. That's precisely what happened when she was spotted out with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in 2017. Meghan kept things sweet and simple in a pair of lightly distressed blue denim jeans and a crisp white button-down. Her accessories were equally understated — a practical pair of sunglasses, a delicate gold bracelet and rings, brown flats, and a large brown tote.
This was Meghan's first official public appearance with Prince Harry — and her shirt seemed to predict what was to come between the two of them as the button-up is appropriately named the "Husband" shirt. The shirt's designer, Misha Nonoo, spoke to Elle about her design, which went out of stock soon after Meghan wore it. A white collared shirt like this one is a staple item; however, Nonoo updated the classic, designing a shirt that mimicked the feeling of wearing your partner's oversized dress shirt.
"I love wearing stuff from my husband's closet because there's really nothing sexier than borrowing from the boys," Nonoo told Elle. She continued, telling the outlet, "The fact that I loved this concept of a 'borrowed' shirt so much (and that I identified with the woman who was going to wear it) should have been a dead giveaway that it would be popular. But in hindsight I had no idea."
The flowing green floral look for the Invictus Games reception in 2018
A key part of Meghan Markle's fashion is pairing smart business pieces with soft, feminine styles. One of the best examples of this was seen at the 2018 Invictus Games reception in London. Meghan was in the final stages of preparing for her May 2018 wedding, but that didn't stop her from making a statement in this beautiful floral dress and black blazer.
The dress by Self Portrait is full of beautiful details like the delicate floral print, pleated skirt, fluttery sleeves, and ruffled bodice. Glamour reported at the time that the $510 dress was selling out fast following Meghan's appearance in it.
Hidden beneath a tailored black blazer by Alexander McQueen was the dress' cold shoulder design. While the blazer was more structured than the flowy dress, the black floral print of the dress as well as the black pumps and black purse she accessorized with helped pull the ensemble into one cohesive look. The dress and jacket combo, as demonstrated by Meghan, is an excellent transitional look, perfect to replicate on April days when the weather hasn't entirely warmed up yet.
Her navy cape dress for the 2018 opening ceremony
Meghan Markle looked timeless in navy in a Stella McCartney cape dress as she sat in the audience for the 2018 Invictus Games opening ceremony. This actually wasn't the first time the duchess wore this particular dress. When attending a concert for Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday in April 2017, she was spotted wearing the Stella McCartney number. However, this time around, she swapped out her navy Manolo Blahnik BB heels for nude Stuart Weitzman suede pumps and her brown Naeem Khan's Armory Zodiac clutch for a navy Dior clutch. She also sported a matching navy coat by Winser London and accessorized with silver jewelry.
This also wasn't the first, nor last, time Meghan donned a Stella McCartney design. She famously opted for a Stella McCartney gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, and she wore another cape dress by the designer in 2022, this time in black, when attending the queen's state funeral.
The olive green tuxedo dress
Meghan Markle finished the 2018 Invictus Games just as strong as she started. While speaking to the crowd, the Duchess of Sussex was visibly moved as she said, "I just wanted to thank all of you for welcoming me into the Invictus family. I am truly so grateful to be a part of this with each and every one of you."
Nearly as powerful as her speech was her ensemble. For the occasion, she chose an olive green tuxedo-style dress designed by Antonio Berardi. The tuxedo dress featured front buttons and a sharp collar similar to that of a formal jacket. It seems to be a favorite style for Meghan, who wore a similar white blazer dress in New Zealand that same year.
Meghan paired the custom dress with Aquazzura Casablanca pumps and a gold bangle. She pulled her hair back in her signature messy updo, leaving loose tendrils to frame her face.
An all-white pantsuit
If you thought Meghan Markle's fashion was impressive at the 2018 Invictus Games, then her looks in later years are sure to blow you away. Meghan's arrival at the Games in 2022 marked her first time visiting Europe since she and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. Surely knowing all eyes would be on her, the duchess did not disappoint with her outfit. She arrived at the Netherlands Invictus Games in an all-white Valentino suit that made us all envious.
The bright white pantsuit was a classic choice, but its trendy oversized fit kept her looking modern and not at all stuffy for the event. She kept the look more casual and fresh by leaving her hair down in her go-to center part with loose curls. She accessorized with a beautiful gold pendant necklace, gold watch, stud earrings, pointed white pumps, and a white Valentino purse with a gold chain.
According to Harper's Bazaar, the heels were the same Aquazzura design that she wore on her wedding day back in 2018. It's great to see how Meghan isn't afraid to reuse her favorite pieces.
When she schooled us all on smart casual
Meghan Markle once again showed her ability to mix casual and smart fashion on the second day of the 2022 Invictus Games. The standout garment of the ensemble was a black tweed jacket by Celine. This cropped jacket elevated the otherwise very casual look. Under the jacket, the duchess wore a simple white shirt. She wore light-wash boyfriend jeans that she rolled at the ankles, adding to the laid-back feel. She had on a practical pair of aviator sunglasses for the sunny day and kept her hair out of the way in a sleek ponytail. The gold from her sunglasses frames paired well with the gold chain strap of her over-the-shoulder bag and the gold buttons of her jacket.
Although this outfit looks simple, do not be deceived. Meghan is a master of the quiet luxury style. She manages to look relaxed and casual, but the price point for some of her pieces are serious. For example, those cute ballet flats she's sporting are by Chanel. Similar shoes by the same designer retail for around $1,000.
A neutral and sleek wide-leg trouser ensemble
Meghan looked beautiful in a chic halter top and trousers in September 2022. She and Harry were in Germany to attend an Invictus Game event a year before the 2023 matches took place. For this look, Meghan paired a white ribbed halter top with flowing, cream-colored wide-leg pants, finishing off the ensemble with beige pumps and gold jewelry.
The elegant but muted look set the tone for most of the outfits Meghan wore at the 2023 Invictus games. The duchess was spotted in a number of monochromatic outfits, mostly sticking to a color palette of beiges, browns, grays, whites, and other neutrals. As one Instagram commenter wrote on a post by Duchess Lifestyle Magazine, an account dedicated to following both Meghan and her family: "[Meghan] dresses in a classic elegant and modern style NEVER outshining Harry as it is HIS project."
Perhaps, as this user suggests, Meghan's choice to wear mostly neutrals while attending the Invictus Games is partly to keep the spotlight off of herself and instead on her husband and the competitors. Of course, though, that hasn't stopped anyone from taking notice of her immaculate style.
This accessible J. Crew sweater with high-waisted shorts
Meghan Markle again proved her far-reaching fashion influence by wearing an adorable J. Crew sweater to the 2023 Invictus Games. The trendsetting Duchess of Sussex paired the black-trimmed white cardigan with belted high-waisted shorts, a simple black top, and her signature ballet flats.
The Giselle V-neck sweater blazer quickly caught the attention of Meghan's legions of fans, who rushed to the brand's site to obtain their own. In fact, so many people wanted to get their hands on the sweater that J. Crew's website crashed.
On September 13, J. Crew asked for patience via their customer support account on X, formerly known a Twitter, writing, "Our team is working to have it up and running soon." One user responded to J. Crew, saying, "Y'all were not ready for Princess Meghan obviously." Thankfully, as of this writing, the site is up and running and the sweater is available in most sizes for $158.
The flawless trench coat look
Just in case anyone needed further proof of Meghan Markle's ability to rock an all-neutral outfit, she did it again in this trouser and trenchcoat ensemble. The duchess looked flawless in her high-waisted silk pants and matching silk trench coat, both by Cuyana, a sustainable fashion brand. The trousers give off an effortless vibe thanks to the sinched paper bag waist, which goes perfectly with the flowing mid-calf-length coat. Meghan also donned a classic white shirt, simple gold jewelry, and a pair of nude pumps that looked like they were made for this exact outfit.
Along with looking incredible, her outing in this look helped put to rest rumors about marital unrest between her and Prince Harry. The couple looked very happy together during the Games, and it didn't go unnoticed. Speaking of Meghan and Harry's appearances, royal correspondent Ulrike Grunewald told Vanity Fair, "They have been holding hands, cheering competitors on at various matches and games. They seem intimate and very close."
The denim midi dress
The duchess kept things casual and fun while attending the sitting volleyball finals for the Invictus Games. To this particular event, which happened to be on Prince Harry's birthday, Meghan wore a midi denim shirt dress by Carolina Herrera, sinched flatteringly at the waist with a bow. Although the dress is all blue, it keeps things interesting by color blocking with light and dark denim. Meghan wore her hair swept back and finished the look with black pointed-toe pumps.
This dress may have also been a throwback to an earlier event Meghan attended. As People reported, the Herrera dress is similar, though not identical, to one that Meghan wore by the same designer back in 2018. At that time, she was attending a charity polo match in support of Harry. Although the designs are quite different, you can see the resemblance in the two blue, mid-length dresses as well as how the duchess styled them.
Her teal strapless dress for the 2023 closing ceremony
After the myriad of neutral outfits she sported throughout the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle made a huge splash by attending the closing ceremony in this show-stopping teal dress. Meghan attended the closing ceremony with Harry, who looked chic by her side in his all-black suit, and appeared emotional as she cheered for the competitors along with the rest of the crowd.
The strapless midi dress designed by Cult Gaia features a floral detail with cutouts, which revealed portions of Meghan's legs without bordering on risqué in any way. Meghan opted for simple accessories — her go-to nude Aquazzura pumps, Kimai diamond earrings, and a Cartier Love bracelet — and let her bold dress do the talking. The Raylene Gown retails for around $800, but, as you can likely guess if you've been paying attention to the Meghan effect, it promptly sold out and remains unavailable, as of this writing.