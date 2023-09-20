All Of Meghan Markle's Best Invictus Games Looks

In September 2023, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Düsseldorf, Germany, to attend the Invictus Games. If you're unfamiliar, the Invictus Games is an international sporting event in which service men and women who have been injured, wounded, or otherwise became ill, mentally or physically, due to their service can compete. Prince Harry founded the Games and has championed them ever since, as he believes in the therapeutic healing of competition.

As part of Meghan and Harry's deal with Netflix, the streaming platform released a docuseries about the Games, "Heart of Invictus," in August. The series focuses on the veterans who compete in the Games as well as Meghan and Harry's involvement in them.

Meghan has attended the Games alongside Harry ever since 2017. Like her husband, she believes strongly in Invictus Games and those competing. She and Harry attended many events and sat in the stands to cheer on the 2023 games. While seeing the amazing feats of these athletes, royal fans have also gotten a chance to see the many fashionable outfits the duchess has put together for the Games. It seems whatever the event, she has the perfect polished but relaxed style to fit it perfectly. And her looks this year are already setting trends.