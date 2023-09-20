Y&R Favorite Mishael Morgan Heads To Hallmark In New Christmas Flick
After terrorizing Genoa City as the late Hilary Curtis on "The Young and the Restless," Mishael Morgan returned as her twin sister, attorney Amanda Sinclair in 2019. Morgan went from contract to recurring status as she sought other acting gigs. She's subsequently appeared in such primetime fare as "Chicago Med" and returned to "Y&R" for its 50th anniversary because Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) needed a lawyer in her dispute with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) regarding Chancellor-Winters. After hopping around the dial and in and out of Genoa City, Morgan has landed a sweet role in a new Hallmark movie.
Not to be confused with 2011's "A Kiss for Christmas," "A Christmas Kiss II" (2014), or even "A Kiss Before Christmas" from 2021, Hallmark Channel is releasing a completely unrelated film with the working title "Christmas with a Kiss." Mishael Morgan joins Ronnie Rowe Jr., who played Lt. R.A. Bryce on "Star Trek: Discovery," and Jaime M. Callica ("Christmas Party Crashers" 2022) in this romantic Hallmark movie, which premieres on Sunday, December 3. She plays a woman who goes back home to her family because they need help putting on a Christmas carnival. Rowe plays a photojournalist who "curates a surprise reunion," according to People. We're not sure what that entails, but the film is part of Hallmark's Mahogany programming and sounds very intriguing.
Christmas with a Kiss is Mishael Morgan's first Hallmark holiday film
Mishael Morgan garnered acclaim when she became the first Black woman to receive the award for Best Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama in 2022 for her role as Amanda Sinclair on "The Young and the Restless." Hallmark's "Christmas with a Kiss" is Morgan's first foray into Hallmark holiday films and will hopefully not be the last as the talented actress has become a fan favorite over the years. Her costars are no strangers to Christmas movies as Ronnie Rowe Jr. starred in 2022's "Inventing the Christmas Prince" and Jaime M. Callica appeared in several such films including "A Christmas Proposal," "A Chesnut Family Christmas," and "Memories of Christmas" among many others.
The announcement of "Christmas with a Kiss" comes along with several other Hallmark releases as part of its 2023 Countdown to Christmas. The festivities begin on Friday, October 20, with the Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry vehicle "Checkin' It Twice." Matula is another soap star who's made the jump to Hallmark, having portrayed Hope Logan on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2010 to 2016.
And if you just can't get enough holiday movies, Hallmark is broadcasting a whopping 40 films this year through December, several of which are part of its Movies & Mysteries banner. The Christmas cheer abounds this year and we can't wait to see Mishael Morgan's newest film!