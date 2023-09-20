Jen Lilley Says Goodbye To Days Of Our Lives After 10 Years (& We're Touched By Her Farewell)

"Days of Our Lives" fans were shocked when actress Jen Lilley dropped the bombshell news that not only was she being unceremoniously let go smack dab in the middle of her four-week return but that her character Theresa Donovan would continue on with a recast. The soap star was also shocked, but took the news in stride while acknowledging the uncouth nature of the situation, telling Soaps on August 28 that she felt it could have been handled better. The news of her firing broke shortly after it was reported that former co-executive producer Albert Alarr — the one who fired her — was himself let go for alleged harassment on the set.

Lilley posted a heartfelt goodbye to the show on Instagram on September 19. "Last week of me exploring this girl's shenanigans on screen," she wrote. Lilley further paid tribute to her character, writing, "Playing Jeanne Theresa Donovan off and on for the last 10 years has taught me so much about empathy and grace. I have enjoyed every moment of her hilarious sass and ferocity, layered with brokenness." Making her heartfelt goodbye even more bittersweet is the fact that she just recently celebrated 10 years on "Days" on July 3.

But her gratitude didn't stop at what the character meant to her.