What You Don't Know About Days Of Our Lives' Raven Bowens

Raven Bowens is still relatively new to the "Days of Our Lives" scene, but that doesn't mean she hasn't portrayed her fair share of drama. Bowens first appeared in Salem in July 2021, taking over the role of Chanel Dupree from Precious Way. Since her start on the soap, Chanel has had a very complicated love life, leading her to marry Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), which both ended in divorce. Chanel also hooked up with Johnny's sister Allie (Lindsay Arnold) when they opened their bakery together, but their relationship ended when Allie cheated with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson).

Bowens was mostly raised by her mother in San Diego, and she has already starred in various other projects, snagging gigs on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as Tilly and "Mr. Student Body President" as Savannah Peters. So whether you recognize Bowens from the daytime screen or her featured role on "All Rise," it's clear that her career is just taking off, and there is a lot more to discover about this rising star.