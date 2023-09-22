What You Don't Know About Days Of Our Lives' Raven Bowens
Raven Bowens is still relatively new to the "Days of Our Lives" scene, but that doesn't mean she hasn't portrayed her fair share of drama. Bowens first appeared in Salem in July 2021, taking over the role of Chanel Dupree from Precious Way. Since her start on the soap, Chanel has had a very complicated love life, leading her to marry Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), which both ended in divorce. Chanel also hooked up with Johnny's sister Allie (Lindsay Arnold) when they opened their bakery together, but their relationship ended when Allie cheated with Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson).
Bowens was mostly raised by her mother in San Diego, and she has already starred in various other projects, snagging gigs on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" as Tilly and "Mr. Student Body President" as Savannah Peters. So whether you recognize Bowens from the daytime screen or her featured role on "All Rise," it's clear that her career is just taking off, and there is a lot more to discover about this rising star.
Raven Bowens was initially turned down for the role of Chanel
Like most actors in Hollywood, Raven Bowens has her fair share of audition stories and rejections. Per her audition for "Days of Our Lives," Bowens sent in a self-tape for the role of Chanel, but she didn't get a rapid response from the casting agents. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, she explains her journey to booking the role of Chanel.
"About a month or so later, I got a call for a chemistry read but I didn't get the part," she told the magazine. "A couple of weeks later, I booked [another show], so I was in New York and I was doing that show and then 'Days' called and they offered me the role. It was pretty crazy."
Despite the quick turnaround from the offer to the start of filming, Bowens formed solid connections with her fellow "Days" actors. She expressed her gratitude to Lindsay Arnold and Lucas Adams, who play Tripp Johnson and Allie Horton, for welcoming her into the cast with open arms.
Raven Bowens' biggest fan was her grandmother
Raven Bowens as Chanel Dupree has quickly grown to be a fan-favorite character on "Days of Our Lives," due to her superb acting abilities and the chemistry she has with her co-stars. However, to Bowens, there's one fan that she wishes could see her career now: her late grandmother. In an interview with NBC San Diego News, Bowens opened up about her relationship with her grandmother and the special connection she has to "Days."
"The offer [for Chanel] happened on my birthday and I ended up starting the job on my grandmother's birthday," she told the outlet. "It kind of felt like an omen that I started the job on her birthday which was April 9."
Bowens went on to describe how supportive her grandmother was of her choice to become an actor, and she expressed that she knows her grandmother is watching over her now. With the support from her family and the fans, we can't wait to see what's in store for Raven Bowens and Chanel Dupree alike.