Zach Bryan Made A Sneaky Cameo On One Of TV's Biggest Hits

Zach Bryan is most known for his country music career, but did you know he also appeared in an episode of a popular TV show? In Season 5 Episode 7 of "Yellowstone," titled "The Dream Is Not Me," Bryan had a cameo and could be seen performing at a county fair with his band. The first song Bryan performed was "Motorcycle Drive By," which continued to play in the background even as the scene changed focus from his performance. In later scenes, Bryan's "Quittin' Time" could be heard faintly, mainly while characters were playing fairway games.

As night fell over the fair, Bryan performed his final song of the episode, "Summertime Blues." Viewers of the show got to see close-ups of Bryan singing and playing his guitar along with shots of the show's characters watching and talking over the concert.

During that last performance, Kevin Costner's character John Dutton gives Bryan and his band a stamp of approval, saying, "Oh he's, he's good." Piper Perabo's character Summer Higgins later says, "What is it about sad songs and cowboys?" when John is giving her a romantic look as "Summertime Blues" continues to play.