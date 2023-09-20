Eric Pokes Fun At Don Jr. After Hacker Posts Trump Death Hoax To Brother's Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. has caused drama on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account before. For example, in August 2022 he had the platform seeing red with his latest defense of his dad Donald Trump. However, the latest drama on Don Jr.'s X account was not caused by his own words but by the words of a hacker.

According to TMZ, Don Jr.'s X account was hacked the morning of September 20. In a now-deleted tweet, Don Jr. said, "I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024." Then, the hacker more tweets. In one, he threatened North Korea. In another, he cursed at President Joe Biden and called him a slur.

Don Jr.'s brother Eric Trump couldn't help but poke fun at him about the situation. Eric tweeted, "What was @donaldtrumpjr password? Don2024?" with a cheeky emoji poking its tongue out. Eric himself is not immune to the scrutiny of X users, however, previously posting a tweet about Joe Biden that raised eyebrows.