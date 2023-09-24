All The Dueling Businesses On The Young And The Restless
As the saying goes, all's fair in love and war, and no one knows that better than the characters in "The Young and the Restless." Business has always been at the forefront of the drama on this soap, and with takeovers, betrayals, and secret partnerships, there is never a dull moment in Genoa City. The various businesses on "The Young and the Restless" consist of Newman Enterprises, Newman Media, Jabot Cosmetics — which owns Marchetti Fashions — and Chancellor-Winters.
Newman Enterprises was founded by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and contains three different divisions: Newman Cosmetics, real estate, and venture capital. Newman Media, originally named Cyaxares, was founded by Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) until it was bought by Adam Newman (then-Chris Engen) and Victor and renamed. Jabot Cosmetics is perhaps the most prevalent business on the soap; founded by John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), it has gone through more power changes than any other company. Marchetti Fashions was a business based in Italy, but it is now a division of Jabot. Chancellor-Winters, formerly Chancellor Industries, is a design and engineering company that used to be owned by Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). With power-hungry CEOs and constant changes in staff, these businesses add a good bit of drama to the soap.
Newman Enterprises has passed through many CEOs
Victor Newman founded Newman Enterprises after he left Chancellor Industries and wanted to start his own business. After getting the business up and running, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) took control, although that turned out to be a mistake. Her lousy business dealings caused Victor to sell off his shares of the company to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), who became CEO. Adam Newman was the next one in line for Newman Enterprises, and he took the CEO spot when Jack had to forfeit. Trying to keep the company from being taken over, Adam, Victor, and Jack gained a majority hold and secured their stake in the business.
Newman Enterprises was briefly renamed Newman-Chancellor after Katherine willed her company to Victor, but he sold Chancellor to Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) in 2015. Victor was sentenced to prison in 2016, but he returned soon after and became CEO again. The following year, he allowed Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) to take his place as CEO of Newman. She worked in that position until 2020 when Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) assumed the role and made some major changes to the business. Victoria sold the media division of Newman to Chancellor Communications, and she sold the cosmetics division to Jabot Cosmetics. In September 2023, Victoria was shocked when Victor pushed her out of the CEO position and knocked her down to co-CEO. He took back control of the company, and so ensued another family feud.
Cyaxares became Newman Media
Newman Media was originally named Cyaxares, and it was formerly owned by Ashland Locke. Once the business was established, Ashland was looking to sell to the highest bidder; either Billy Abbott (Billy Miller) and Lily Winters (Christal Khalil), Victor and Adam Newman, or Victoria Newman. Victor and Adam bid the highest; they tried to buy the company when Adam was accused of killing Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and Ashland took the opportunity to blackmail Victor for more money.
Victor wormed his way out of Ashland's grasp and negotiated with Billy and Victoria to decide who would get the company. The three business owners participated in a coin toss to make the decision, and Newman Enterprises (under Victoria's control) won. However, Ashland wouldn't sign the contract that would give Cyaxares to Newman Enterprises, until he had a heart attack and Victor refused to help him until he made the deal official. Ashland agreed, and the deal was made. The charges were dropped against Adam, and they renamed the company Newman Media under new management.
Jabot Cosmetics started a rivalry with Newman Enterprises
After founding the company and enjoying years of success, John lost Jabot Cosmetics when he sold Jabot stock, and Jabot's rival, Newman Enterprises, bought them and gained control of the business. A few years later, Victor was presumed dead in a car crash and Jack regained his power at Jabot and Newman Enterprises.
Victor returned to Genoa City and took back control of his companies, but he was presumed dead again years later and Jack was once again at the helm of Jabot. When Victor came back from the dead a second time, it was much more difficult to wrestle Jabot and Newman back from the Abbotts; he succeeded, but not for long, as the Abbotts staged a takeover that got them back in power.
The rivalry between Newman Enterprises and Jabot Cosmetics grew when Newman bought Satine Cosmetics and Jabot acquired Tuvia, both brands focused on catering to African-American women. Victor paid off the retailers both companies were selling to and subsequently ruined Tuvia's sales; even though his deception was discovered, Jabot couldn't undo the damage that was done. The company lost some of its brands but managed to rebuild a few years later when Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) was made CEO. The company passed back and forth between the Abbotts and the Newmans until Jack finally regained control once more. He's kept the business in the family ever since, but nothing is ever certain in the world of soap operas.