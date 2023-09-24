All The Dueling Businesses On The Young And The Restless

As the saying goes, all's fair in love and war, and no one knows that better than the characters in "The Young and the Restless." Business has always been at the forefront of the drama on this soap, and with takeovers, betrayals, and secret partnerships, there is never a dull moment in Genoa City. The various businesses on "The Young and the Restless" consist of Newman Enterprises, Newman Media, Jabot Cosmetics — which owns Marchetti Fashions — and Chancellor-Winters.

Newman Enterprises was founded by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and contains three different divisions: Newman Cosmetics, real estate, and venture capital. Newman Media, originally named Cyaxares, was founded by Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) until it was bought by Adam Newman (then-Chris Engen) and Victor and renamed. Jabot Cosmetics is perhaps the most prevalent business on the soap; founded by John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), it has gone through more power changes than any other company. Marchetti Fashions was a business based in Italy, but it is now a division of Jabot. Chancellor-Winters, formerly Chancellor Industries, is a design and engineering company that used to be owned by Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). With power-hungry CEOs and constant changes in staff, these businesses add a good bit of drama to the soap.