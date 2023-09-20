The Young And The Restless Mourns Billy Miller's Death With Touching On-Set Memorial

The tragic death of soap opera veteran Billy Miller on Sept. 15, 2023, sent shockwaves through the daytime television community. As an actor with starring roles in "All My Children," "The Young and the Restless," and "General Hospital," Miller was beloved by his former costars. Elizabeth Hendrickson's last text from Miller displayed that to the fullest extent. Despite not being in the working orbit of these actors in the present, Miller commanded a great deal of respect and admiration.

Several former costars have taken to social media in the aftermath of his passing to express their deepest condolences and fondest memories of the actor. Hendrickson, who plays Chole Mitchell on "Y&R," posted an Instagram story featuring a lovely display of remembrance by the show for those close to Miller. In one of her stories, she wrote: "Today we cried. A lot. We also laughed & shared beautiful stories. You were a true gem BJ. We are and will always be your family. Please reach out to people. Send a text. A picture. A memory. We all wished we had done more of that recently."

In a follow-up post, she issued a thank you to those at the show for putting the memorial space together. She said, "Thank you @youngandrestlesscbs for making space for us all to grieve tougher this morning. It was really helpful to be with friends who knew Billy closely. I think we all needed that." The space featured flowers and a picture of Miller shortly after one of his three Emmy wins.