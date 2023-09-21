Jill Duggar Politely Shuts Down Critic's Claim That She's Dishonoring Her Parents

There are still plenty of questions left unanswered by Jill Duggar Dillard's book and the interviews she's given about it. Some readers, however, think she's already said too much. Her recent Instagram post comment thread included some harsh words from followers who accused Jill of disrespecting her parents. "PS: the Bible doesn't say honor your mother and father if they deserve it, if they earn it, if you feel like it, until a certain age," one said. "No, it's to be at all times, no matter what. If you don't, then you will answer for it." Another critic added in part, "So much hurt is going to come from this book. These were things that the public didn't need to know [about]. What an embarrassment for [her family]." A third commenter defended Jill's father, Jim Bob, saying he "did the best he could."

Perhaps because of the implication she was being un-Christian, Jill joined the thread to address the critics. "Yes, I still believe we should honor father and mother at every age!" she explained. "It's the definition of honor that has been skewed in IBLP & so many other groups. To 'honor' at all ages does not mean to always 'obey,' or to always 'agree,' or to keep silent about everything, especially when others continue to be harmed. It is possible to live respectfully and show honor to one's parents while also disagreeing. Even Jesus didn't see eye to eye with his family."