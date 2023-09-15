5 Moments From Jill Duggar's Exclusive Book Signing That Left Us With More Questions

Jill Duggar Dillard's tell-all book, "Counting the Cost," is everything her fans hoped it would be; an honest account of her life as one of the stars of a famous reality show, and the events that caused Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, to leave the "19 Kids & Counting" franchise. Like her sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, Jill doesn't hold back from condemning her parents' controversial faith ministry, the Institute in Basic Life Principles. But Jill goes even further, exposing the vile lengths to which her father, Jim Bob Duggar, went to keep the show on the air — and his children's TV earnings in his pocket.

On September 14, 2023, two days after the book's release date, Jill and Derick held an exclusive live virtual book-signing event, during which they answered questions from followers while putting their Sharpies to the title page of the pre-ordered copies. The couple's mutual love and comfort level was evident as they joked around with each other about topics such as Derick's bachelor party (Jill worried the groomsmen might play a dangerous prank on him), and a dinner date that involved Jill finishing Derick's meal as well as her own ("I didn't come from a family of 18 siblings where I had to scarf everything down because I didn't know if I was going to eat," he quipped).

But while the Dillards did address some personal issues, the Q&A ultimately left us with more questions than answers. In fact, we may have to wait for a "Counting the Cost II" to find out more about certain topics.