Meet Jeremy Allen White's Reported New Girlfriend, Ashley Moore
It seems like 2023 is a big year for celebrity breakups. We've seen the end of seemingly strong long-term relationships like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and countless more. In May, Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin joined the list. The couple's paths first crossed when they were only 14, and they formed a strong friendship that turned into a romance in their early 20s. Sadly, after a 10-year relationship that included a 4-year marriage and two daughters, the couple called it quits.
A source close to the pair offered some insight into the split, telling ET, "Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce." While they tried to work through their problems, eventually they became insurmountable and they decided it was best to go their separate ways. However, they seem to have left things on good terms as they were spotted hugging at their daughter's soccer game in July 2023.
They looked so happy that they sparked reconciliation rumors, but those were shut down just a month later when White was spotted making out with model Ashley Moore. Some were quick to brush the pics off as a publicity stunt, but an insider set the record straight with Us Weekly, saying that the pair has undeniable chemistry and they're keeping things casual as they figure things out. They added, "Jeremy and Ashley aren't putting any labels on their relationship, but they're hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten."
Ashley Moore is a model and actor
Ashley Moore was born in California and works mostly as a professional model. Speaking to GQ, she shared that she didn't have a permanent city she could call home because her family moved around a lot since they were in the military. However, they stuck around in North Carolina for the longest. When she was only 17, Moore realized she wanted to do more with her life. So, she convinced her mother to let her move to Los Angeles to pursue modeling as a career.
Anyone would feel intimidated moving so far away from home at a young age, but for Moore, her passion and hard work kept her anxieties at bay. She shared her mindset at the time with Who What Wear, saying, "I was so excited when I moved to Los Angeles. I told myself, 'There's no way in hell I'm going back to North Carolina. I want to stay here, and I want to do this.' So it was grind time for me the moment I landed." She stayed true to her word and landed her first modeling contract within two weeks.
Moore has since modeled for big names like Victoria's Secret Pink, Marc Jacobs, and Réalisation Par. But the modeling industry hasn't been easy on her. In a toofab interview, she shared that she was turned away from jobs after being selected because the clothes didn't fit her as the designers intended. She also revealed that she couldn't land jobs for bizarre reasons like being too new to the industry. However, she eventually found success on the runway as well as on the small screen.
Moore keeps her private life out of the public eye
In 2018, Ashley Moore joined "Model Squad," a reality show that chronicled the lives of models as they navigate the confusing industry. You may also recognize her from the music video for Drake's 2013 hit "Just Hold On, We're Going Home" and Kygo's "Not Ok." She got her big break in acting with Amazon Prime's show, "I Know What You Did Last Summer." She told Who What Wear that acting was a childhood passion, but she didn't pursue it because of her mother's advice.
Like most newcomers, she was nervous about people's reactions to her work, so she vowed not to read people's comments after her debut. As she gets more famous, she's adamant about keeping her private life private to protect her mental health. She told Byrdie that she doesn't use social media to share her personal life but to find style inspiration and stay in touch with friends.
And while social media comments stress her out, she shared that she finds happiness in the time she spends outdoors, running, and with her loved ones. It's also safe to say that the model loves Pilates because she was spotted leaving a class with Jeremy Allen White. In 2015, she sparked Justin Bieber dating rumors after the "Boyfriend" singer was spotted cuddling on her lap and kissing her head during a basketball game. However, an insider told E! that they were simply flirtatious friends. She was also linked to Shia LaBeouf after being spotted on a coffee run together.