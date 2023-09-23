Meet Jeremy Allen White's Reported New Girlfriend, Ashley Moore

It seems like 2023 is a big year for celebrity breakups. We've seen the end of seemingly strong long-term relationships like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and countless more. In May, Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin joined the list. The couple's paths first crossed when they were only 14, and they formed a strong friendship that turned into a romance in their early 20s. Sadly, after a 10-year relationship that included a 4-year marriage and two daughters, the couple called it quits.

A source close to the pair offered some insight into the split, telling ET, "Jeremy Allen White and Addison were having trust issues during their relationship, that ultimately led to their divorce." While they tried to work through their problems, eventually they became insurmountable and they decided it was best to go their separate ways. However, they seem to have left things on good terms as they were spotted hugging at their daughter's soccer game in July 2023.

They looked so happy that they sparked reconciliation rumors, but those were shut down just a month later when White was spotted making out with model Ashley Moore. Some were quick to brush the pics off as a publicity stunt, but an insider set the record straight with Us Weekly, saying that the pair has undeniable chemistry and they're keeping things casual as they figure things out. They added, "Jeremy and Ashley aren't putting any labels on their relationship, but they're hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten."