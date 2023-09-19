A Timeline Of Hugh Jackman And Deborra-Lee Furness' Relationship From Beginning To End

Actor Hugh Jackman's star has practically been on the rise since he first took to the stage at age 5 to play the role of King Richard in "Camelot." Born in Sydney, Australia, in 1968, Jackman continued honing his acting, dancing, and singing skills in school before accepting his first big role in 1995 on the Australian series titled "Correlli." On the set of this series is where he met his future wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, an established actor 13 years his senior.

The pair would quickly embark on a whirlwind romance and remain together for 27 years. The couple's separation in September 2023 came as a shock to fans, particularly as Jackman often posted declarations of admiration and affection for his wife on social media. Their 27th anniversary was no exception. "I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much," he gushed in an Instagram post. "Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart."

So how did Jackman and Furness go from falling in love on set to breaking up a quarter-century later? Here's a closer look at the timeline of their relationship.