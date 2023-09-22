The One Thing Below Deck's Jason Chambers Prioritizes Over His Love Life

There's no denying that Captain Jason Chambers from "Below Deck Down Under" is something of a dreamboat. Andy Cohen sure seems to think so, based on the salacious questions he asked Chambers during the Pillow Talk segment on "Watch What Happens Live." However, there is something that is more important to Chambers than his love life: his daughter.

In another "WWHL" segment, Chambers and "Below Deck Down Under" fan favorite Aesha Scott played a Q&A game called "Suitcase in Point!" One of the questions Cohen asked was when he last received a DM from a charter guest. Chambers said it had been about a month and that the guest asked him to get on a plane, presumably for some kind of romantic rendezvous. The bold guest that slid into Chambers' DMs was not revealed in the interview but they are in Season 2 of "Below Deck Down Under."

When Cohen asked, "Were you tempted?" Chambers replied, "Yeah, definitely." However, he did not meet up with this mysterious guest and said, "No, I had to come back to my daughter."