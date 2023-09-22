The One Thing Below Deck's Jason Chambers Prioritizes Over His Love Life
There's no denying that Captain Jason Chambers from "Below Deck Down Under" is something of a dreamboat. Andy Cohen sure seems to think so, based on the salacious questions he asked Chambers during the Pillow Talk segment on "Watch What Happens Live." However, there is something that is more important to Chambers than his love life: his daughter.
In another "WWHL" segment, Chambers and "Below Deck Down Under" fan favorite Aesha Scott played a Q&A game called "Suitcase in Point!" One of the questions Cohen asked was when he last received a DM from a charter guest. Chambers said it had been about a month and that the guest asked him to get on a plane, presumably for some kind of romantic rendezvous. The bold guest that slid into Chambers' DMs was not revealed in the interview but they are in Season 2 of "Below Deck Down Under."
When Cohen asked, "Were you tempted?" Chambers replied, "Yeah, definitely." However, he did not meet up with this mysterious guest and said, "No, I had to come back to my daughter."
Jason Chambers said 'Everything's about her' regarding his daughter
In the premiere episode of "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2, Captain Jason Chambers mentioned how much he misses his daughter Saskia while he's working. "Being away from her hurts every day," he said. "There's no words for how much I love my daughter. Everything's about her" (via Bravo TV's The Daily Dish).
Chambers also told Bravo that he loves watching Saskia get older and that he can see a lot of Saskia's mother and parts of himself in Saskia. Saskia's mother, Fuchsia Quinn, and Chambers are co-parents who also used to be business partners.
Chambers does not shy away from expressing his love for Saskia on social media. In an Instagram video, Jason shared photos of her with the text "#1 Purpose." In the caption he said, "Seriously, what else is there in life when you have a true purpose? Clarity is found. Thank you [praying hands emoji] universe."
Any partners for Jason Chambers have to 'very independent and secure'
In July 2023, Captain Jason Chambers told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish that he was single and "trying to get [his] daughter sorted." However, he added, "I would love to meet someone."
During an interview with Daily Mail Australia from later that same month, Chambers reaffirmed that he's single but admitted he's not trying to find love at that moment. The type of person he is in a relationship with has to have certain qualities. "For me to have a relationship," Chambers told the outlet, "someone has to be very independent and secure in their own situation. So that's difficult to find."
Chambers added that his potential future partner needs to fit into his life: "Someone has got to be acceptable for what I've got going on which is my daughter and my work moving around. So they have to have their own thing going on." Captain Cutie is also looking for someone active. Fingers crossed he finds the love he's looking for at the right time!