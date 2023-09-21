Queen Camilla's Playful Side Shines During Ping-Pong Game With French First Lady

It was back in 2013 at Wimbledon that Queen Camilla got caught on a hot mic chatting with former tennis pro John McEnroe, admitting that she thought she was too old to play tennis, as reported by Hello!. We're guessing that ten more years has probably further solidified her stance on not playing tennis, but what about table tennis?

Camilla and King Charles III are on a three-day state visit in France — the trip was originally scheduled for March 2023, but Charles had been urged to cancel the royal visit to Paris after safety concerns. While they were there, Camilla tried her hand at ping pong during a stop at a sports center in Saint-Denis, a suburb of ParisI. She first played for a bit with Prithika Pavade, a 19-year-old French table tennis player who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Then, Camilla challenged Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, to play. The two women seemed to have a good time letting loose and playing as a small crowd looked on, many with their phones out to film the game, and King Charles seemed to get a kick out of seeing his wife play.