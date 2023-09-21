General Hospital's John J. York On Living With Cancer: 'One Day At A Time'

We should all take a page from "General Hospital" star John J. York's figurative book on how he approaches life. The soap actor has played Mac Scorpio since 1991 and has been integral to many of the sudser's hottest storylines over the decades. We recently questioned Mac's fate when York mysteriously announced he was taking a break from the show on X, formerly known as Twitter. We were distraught when he later confirmed a heartbreaking diagnosis that led to his hiatus — he has multiple smoldering myeloma and MDS, aka myelodysplastic syndromes — both of which are iterations of cancer.

Regarding his situation and treatment, York told People, "My whole philosophy is one day at a time; whatever they need me to do. Well, if I'm staying in a hospital, I'll stay in a hospital. If I can go home, I'll go home, where we have a place where I can be by myself, you know, away from the kids." York detailed that since he was 17, he's had to deal with various doctor visits due to ulcerative colitis. He noted, "I went through life with colonoscopies, medicines, the whole thing, and always had to be under doctor's care, and living life. Everything's good."

Because a red flag had been raised in October 2022 after a bone marrow biopsy, he had another appointment on December 9 of that year in which everything was laid out for him.