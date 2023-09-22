Chris Osmond: 12 Facts About The Claim To Fame Star And Donny Osmond's Son
Donny Osmond is a name that still holds weight in the entertainment industry, but more so with older generations. Now, it is his son Chris Osmond's turn to shift the attention and welcome a whole new fan base to the Osmond name, and he did just that on the ABC reality series "Claim To Fame." "I'm just realizing the younger generation, if their parent was not a fanatic Osmond fan back in the day, then odds are that kid might not really know about who they are," Chris told TV Insider in September 2023.
Born on December 12, 1990, in Irvine, California, Chris is one of Donny's five sons. Like many of his other family members, Chris has pursued a life in the spotlight — but unlike his father, his show business career did not start when he was a child. And while he was born into a very famous family, Chris wasn't hobnobbing with other celeb kids at an early age. "[M]y friend group, they're just normal friends with parents that have normal jobs," he told People. "My mom was really good at making sure we had a normal upbringing." His childhood may have been "normal," but that doesn't mean his life has not been interesting.
Chris Osmond wouldn't change his Claim To Fame experience
Chris Osmond was introduced to a wider audience in 2023 when he went on the 2nd season of "Claim To Fame." The reality competition series pits people against each other who have one thing in common: they all are related to a celebrity but aren't public figures. The contestants not only have to guess the other contestants' celebrity ties, but compete in themed challenges. Osmond did not win, but he did come in third place.
Regardless, Osmond is happy with his "Claim to Fame" experience. "I had a great time, and yeah, I didn't win it, but I felt like I gained a lot of friendship," he told Parade. "And I was on television. It was an amazing experience to be there with the Jonas Brothers and 11 other people who came from very similar backgrounds."
In August 2023, Osmond shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram and mentioned how much he resembles Billy Idol, Elvis Presley, and Elton John — a cheeky reference to the incorrect guesses made by his costars throughout the season. "Shoutout to the cast and crew for making an amazing season," he wrote. Thank you for bringing me along for this wild journey!"
He has the support of his famous dad
Donny Osmond is something of a legend in the entertainment world. He has had incredible success with his music, including memorable hits like "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from the Disney film "Mulan," and chart-climbing singles like "Go Away Little Girl" and "Soldier of Love." His career officially began when he joined his family band, the Osmonds, when he was just 5 years old. Needless to say, Chris Osmond's dad knows a thing or two about show business.
So, how does Donny feel about Chris following in his footsteps? Turns out, he's on board. As Chris told Parade, when he called his dad to tell him about "Claim to Fame," the industry veteran was quick to offer his stamp of approval. "He said, 'Well, that's super cool. That's amazing.' And he's always been a big support," Chris shared. "And I think he was just really excited for me to do it. And to experience it for myself."
In a separate chat with Entertainment Weekly, Chris revealed that Donny became a dedicated fan of the show. "If he's not watching it with me, he calls me during it and after he's like, 'Oh my gosh, that was insane, that was amazing, that was incredible, you did so great,'" he said.
He grew up with parents who prioritized family
Chris Osmond's parents, Donny and Debbie Osmond, married in 1978 and went on to welcome their five sons. Chris, who is the fourth eldest brother, was not raised in Los Angeles, but Provo, Utah. As far as Donny and Debbie were concerned, this was the best move for their family. "In the crazy world of entertainment, it is so comforting to live with my family in an area where we can just be a family," Donny told UtahValley360 in 2001. "I know some people recognize me, but they are extremely polite."
It's clear that Chris comes from a tight-knit family. "Family has always been the core of my life," Donny said in a 2017 interview with The Guardian. "We all make an effort to have weekends together as a family as often as we can." In the Osmond household, family has always come above everything else, and that's a value Donny and Debbie instilled in their kids. As Donny said in People in 2022, "Family is the most important thing, because the curtain will come down eventually, and then what do you have?"
Chris Osmond is friends with Cole Cook
A reality competition like "Claim To Fame" can create lasting friendships or turn people into enemies. Luckily, Chris Osmond not only had a positive experience on the show, but formed real-deal bonds with his costars. "Well, we're in a giant group chat with everybody so we have a great time there," he dished to Entertainment Weekly. "I do stay connected with a lot of them." Osmond went on to share that he really clicked with Cole Cook, aka Alicia Keys' brother. "He came out to Utah because [his sister] Alicia Keys was playing a concert out here," he said. Sure enough, Osmond posted a photo he took with Cook and their costar Pepper Martin (aka Dean Martin's granddaughter) at the show.
This is not the only time Osmond has spoken about the bonds he created during filming. In an interview with Parade, he said he was still close with "several people" and discussed what goes on in that aforementioned group chat. "[W]e talk daily about just funny things and reactions to the show," he said. Oh, what we would give to see what was said in that group chat about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's niece's epic elimination moment.
Like his dad, he is a musician
Chris Osmond got the opportunity to fulfill one of his dreams when he joined the "Claim to Fame" Season 2 cast. "I've always wanted to [be on TV] all these years," he told Parade. However, he didn't only dream of being on the small screen: Like his dad, Chris is also a musician. "[Music] is one of my biggest passions in life; it only seemed appropriate to share it through social media," he wrote on Instagram in 2018. And that passion has yet to burn out.
In 2023, Chris told Entertainment Weekly that he'd recently put out a single called "Side Effects." The song, which is available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, is not his first release and it won't be his last. "But yeah, more to come," he said. "I'm producing and recording right now and hopefully performing here soon."
And what does his father think about his music? Is he his biggest supporter or his toughest critic? This shouldn't come as a surprise, but Donny Osmond is a big fan of "Side Effects." "I heard a great new song the other day, and I wanted to share it with all of you," Donny wrote on Instagram in 2023. "The artist sounded really familiar to me. I did a search on Spotify, and I realized why his voice sounded familiar. It's my son, Chris."
He completed an Ironman race in 2023
Chris Osmond has opened up about his creative ambitions in interviews, but in May 2023, he earned his bragging rights for a new achievement. Taking to Instagram, Chris posted a bunch of photos of himself from an Ironman race held in St. George, Utah.
"Just letting you know I accomplished a New Year's resolution on Saturday, which hardly happens! Ironman 70.3 for the books!" he wrote. And yes, that's 70.3 miles of swimming, biking, and running — no easy task, to say the least. "Such an incredible experience all together. It was extremely challenging but so rewarding in the end," he continued. "At some point your body stops functioning, and your inner drive and soul keeps moving you forward."
Chris is understandably proud of his accomplishment, and he also has his family's support — as if we'd expect anything else from the Osmonds. "Let's go do the Hawaii one next?! Proud of you!" Alta Osmond wrote on her husband's photo. In one of the photos, Alta, Debbie Osmond, and Donny Osmond can be seen posing with him at the finish line, and another snap shows them holding motivational signs. You couldn't get a better cheering section, right?
Donny Osmond is his 'hero'
Donny Osmond's been a household name ever since he was in grade school, and his career has taken a number of twists and turns over the years: He cohosted a variety show and a daytime talk show with his sister Marie Osmond, headlined a wildly successful residency in Las Vegas, was a formidable competitor on multiple reality series, and, of course, put out smash hits. Long story short, he has accomplished a great deal — and Chris Osmond couldn't be more proud. "My dad is my hero. He's achieved a lot," Chris said on the finale of "Claim to Fame" (via Hollywood Life). "He started when he was 5 years old. He's been going through [it for] 60 years."
Chris makes no secret of how much his father has influenced him. As the younger Osmond's official website bio reads, "Chris watched his father, Donny Osmond, perform all over the world for thousands of people, which sparked his interest in the world of music and entertainment." Talk about learning from the best of the best. As Chris said in Parade, "I've had a great role model as a dad."
Chris Osmond is happily married and a family man
Chris Osmond married his wife, Alta Osmond (née Roberts), in 2017. Their wedding was a celebration of love, but it was also a fun-filled bash. "Under no circumstance did I want my wedding to be this mundane thing where people would come and stand in a line to say hello to me," Alta told Utah Valley Bride. "I wanted a PARTY! And believe me, that's what I got!"
They celebrated another milestone when they became parents to their daughter, Aussie Rae, in 2020. Donny shared the birth of his daughter with an Instagram post. "Today, I am overcome with so much gratitude and love for my beautiful family. God has blessed us with an angel," he wrote.
Donny's Instagram is filled with photos of his wife and their daughter — and he wouldn't have it any other way. "There's a reason why my account is full of pictures of these two. It's moments like this that capture complete happiness!" he wrote in an Instagram post. And on Mother's Day 2023, Donny praised Alta for all she does. "Happy Mother's Day baby! You deserve a massive shoutout because, let's be honest ... you're also raising a 32-year-old boy over here," he gushed on Instagram. He became a dad again when their son, Dune Tyler, arrived in July 2023.
He has a solid Jim Carrey impression
Fans of "Claim To Fame" may have thought it was obvious Chris Osmond is Donny's son, as there's an unmistakable resemblance between the two men. But as Chris told Parade, he did what we could to throw his costars off the scent. "I think leading up to the show, I was like, 'OK, what am I going to do? Am I going to act like I'm related to this person or that person?'" he said. "I look like Jim Carrey. I look like John Mayer. Let's do this."
And Chris doesn't just look like the "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" star. "I can do a lot of different impersonations of Jim Carrey, so I had that in my back pocket," he told TV Insider. He used all of this to his advantage. "Once I got into the house and the Jim Carrey thing came out, and they started talking about that, I just fed into it," he said.
Chris' strategy paid off for almost the entire season, and yes, he made his dad proud. As Donny wrote on Instagram, "He made that show so interesting because no one could guess which celebrity he was related to." The former child star then listed all of the incorrect guesses made about his son, including Paul McCartney, John Mayer, John Travolta, and, of course, Jim Carrey.
He acknowledges the pressure that comes with his family's name
Chris Osmond is proud to be part of his famous family, but it has also presented him with unique challenges. "For us, we're very fortunate to have that name. And to have an influence in this world for good. But yeah, we still have to be super creative," he told Fox13 in 2022. Needless to say, the name carries weight in the entertainment industry, which means the next generation of the Osmond clan has a lot to live up to.
"There's a lot of pressures being in an entertainment family like this because it's not only my dad, it's my aunt and my uncles. And they built a giant empire," he told USA Today. "(My dad's) a huge legend, honestly. So to fill those shoes and to try and pursue music, which I have done, it's daunting, it's scary." In an interview with People, he echoed these sentiments again. "Growing up and being part of an entertainment family, not just an individual, there's a lot of pressure to that," he said.
Chris' feelings on the topic are clear, and it has been difficult for him to follow his father's fame. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he shared how his time on "Claim To Fame" shined a light on the extent of his father's influence. "He has such a strong following from the '70s, and they're still with them to this day," Chris said.
He is a self-described 'perfectionist'
Like Donny Osmond, Chris Osmond strives for perfection. "Even with my dad. He's a very strong performer. He's got an amazing voice and is a perfectionist, and I'm a perfectionist too, so I think that kind of got to me over the years of like, 'Oh, I need to measure up to this guy,'" Chris said in People in 2023.
Being both a creative and a perfectionist can get tricky at times, and no one knows this better than Donny Osmond. As the show biz veteran wrote on Facebook in 2020, "My son Chris Osmond was always drawn to the piano, but he felt his perfectionist tendencies were a source of personal limitations while growing up." While it may have taken Chris time to realize everything he could achieve, he is a unique talent. In the same post, Donny commended his son for his songwriting abilities. He also encouraged his fans to listen to "Dreamer," a single Chris released around that time.
Claim To Fame let Chris Osmond emerge from his father's shadow
Chris Osmond and his father, Donny Osmond, share a number of similarities. As previously noted, Chris and Donny are both perfectionists and natural performers who've embarked on careers in the entertainment industry. On top of that? Chris is basically Donny's doppelgänger. "Out of all of my brothers, I am the one that looks like him the most, for sure," he told TV Insider.
While Chris thinks highly of his father, he's determined to make a name for himself; Donny's son doesn't want to be stuck in Donny's shadow. As he said in People, "Yes, I'm part of the Osmond family, but I have my own talent."
In many ways, "Claim To Fame" was Chris' opportunity to blaze his own path. "I realized, 'Hey, this is my moment to prove to myself — not to prove to others — but to prove to myself that I can do it," he told USA Today of joining the show. And now, "Claim to Fame" is his, well, claim to fame. As Chris said in TV Insider, "I was always Donny's son, and now it's like, 'Oh, yeah, you're Chris from 'Claim to Fame.' I'm like, 'Am I? Oh, I am. Yeah, that's right.'"