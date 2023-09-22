Chris Osmond: 12 Facts About The Claim To Fame Star And Donny Osmond's Son

Donny Osmond is a name that still holds weight in the entertainment industry, but more so with older generations. Now, it is his son Chris Osmond's turn to shift the attention and welcome a whole new fan base to the Osmond name, and he did just that on the ABC reality series "Claim To Fame." "I'm just realizing the younger generation, if their parent was not a fanatic Osmond fan back in the day, then odds are that kid might not really know about who they are," Chris told TV Insider in September 2023.

Born on December 12, 1990, in Irvine, California, Chris is one of Donny's five sons. Like many of his other family members, Chris has pursued a life in the spotlight — but unlike his father, his show business career did not start when he was a child. And while he was born into a very famous family, Chris wasn't hobnobbing with other celeb kids at an early age. "[M]y friend group, they're just normal friends with parents that have normal jobs," he told People. "My mom was really good at making sure we had a normal upbringing." His childhood may have been "normal," but that doesn't mean his life has not been interesting.