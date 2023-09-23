What Happened To Fur After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fur founders Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung visited "Shark Tank" in early 2020 to pitch their line of intimate hair care products, including Fur Oil, a luxurious body oil made of grape seed, jojoba, clary sage, and tea tree oils that softens and prevents ingrown hairs. But aside from getting the sharks to say the word "pubic" probably more times than they ever had on the ABC investment show, Fur's time on "Shark Tank" proved hairier than they might've expected.

Although the sharks were initially receptive — how could you not be when the Fur founders brought in sheep to demonstrate their products' effect on coarse, curly hair? — things got a bit frizzy when the brand asked for $500,000 in exchange for 2.5% equity. No shark was willing to take that bait. As the Fur founders stood firm on their original offer, it caused some investors like Daymond John to renege his investment offer entirely, citing professional incompatibility.

Ultimately, Schubert and Tung compromised with the "Queen of QVC" shark Lori Greiner for a $500,000 investment in exchange for 8% equity and a $50,000 donation toward an organization promoting body positivity (via YouTube). Since its time on "Shark Tank," the Fur brand has remained committed to carving a space out in the intimate care market to normalize the presence and maintenance of pubic hair.